IPL 2024: Virat Kohli clinches Orange Cap, joins David Warner and Chris Gayle in elusive list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting maestro Virat Kohli clinched the Orange Cap for the second time in his career after amassing 741 runs in IPL 2024. The star batter was in sublime form throughout the tournament and played a pivotal role in RCB's turnaround in the second half of the season to qualify for the playoffs. He displayed consistency and at the same time batted with an aggressive approach this season and finished with a strike rate of 154.69. Virat Kohli clinched the Orange Cap in IPL 2024.(AFP)

However, he failed to guide his team to the IPL glory as RCB were knocked out after suffering defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders added another title to their cabinet and became the three-time IPL champions, decimating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in a rather one-sided final on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kohli had an incredible season with the bat as he silenced his critics by adapting the attacking approach with the bat in the middle overs. He was criticised for his below-par strike rate against the spinners but he decided to up the ante in the second half and added slog sweep to his arsenal to counter them and maintain a healthy scoring rate.

He scored a century and five half-centuries in the 2024 campaign. The 35-year-old also became the third player to win the Orange Cap on multiple occasions.

Most Orange Caps in IPL history

David Warner - 2015, 2017 and 2019

Chris Gayle - 2011 and 2012

Virat Kohli - 2016 and 2024

The batting superstar will try to replicate the same form in the Indian colours in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in the USA and West Indies next month.

Meanwhile, he didn't get much fight from the other players in the Orange Cap race, as no other battler failed to breach the 600-run mark. The second on the tally, Ruturaj Gaikwad (583 runs), finished 158 runs behind Kohli. Riyan Parag, who had a great season, had a sim chance to get near Kohli but he failed to score big in qualifier 2 and was dismissed for 6 as RR failed to reach the final. The young batter scored 573 runs in his best IPL season thus far in his career. Meanwhile, Travis Head, who featured in the summit clash on Sunday, finished with 567 runs after getting dismissed on a duck against KKR.