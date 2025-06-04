IPL 2025 Awards List: Who won the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player award? Check full list of winners

The IPL 2025 season came to an end with Royal Challengers Bengaluru triumphing over Punjab Kings in a memorable final, with Krunal Pandya winning his second Final player of the match award for a special display of defensive spin bowling to finish with figures of 2-17. With RCB captain Rajat Patidar lifting the trophy, these weren’t the only awards handed out on the night, as 74 games of cricket were all taken into consideration to hand out a range of individual and team awards. Sai Sudharsan receives the Orange Cap award from BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla after scoring 759 runs during IPL 2025.(PTI)

Here is a comprehensive list of all the awards handed out on the night in IPL 2025:

IPL 2025 MVP, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player winners list

IPL 2025 Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

The MVP award went to Indian T20I captain and Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who amassed 717 runs at an average of 65 and strike-rate of 168 through the tournament, with remarkable consistency.

IPL 2025 Orange Cap: Sai Sudharsan (GT) — 759 runs

Sai Sudharsan won the Orange Cap for a terrific season that saw him score six half-centuries and one century enroute to 759 runs in the season at the top of GT’s spectacular top three. Not the only award that Sudharsan would win on the night.

IPL 2025 Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (GT) — 25 wickets

An Orange-Purple double for Gujarat Titans, with Prasidh Krishna’s phenomenal bounce-back season after missing two years seeing him take 25 wickets in 15 games to take both awards home for GT.

IPL 2025 Emerging Player of the Year Award: Sai Sudharsan (GT) — 759 runs

23-year-old Sudharsan also took home the Emerging Player award for his incredible production, a tournament that earned him consideration and a call-up to the Indian Test team.

IPL 2025 Super Striker of the Season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) — 206.6 sr

IPL 2025 Most Sixes: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) — 40 sixes

IPL 2025 Most Fours: Sai Sudharsan (GT) — 88 fours

IPL 2025 Most Dot Balls: Mohammed Siraj (GT) — 151 dots

IPL 2025 Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis (SRH) vs Dewald Brevis

IPL 2025 Fairplay Award: Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025 Fantasy King of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (GT) — 1495 points