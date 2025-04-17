IPL 2025: Chahal proves value for money with wicket burst vs KKR

Chandigarh: There is no escape from the value-for-money demand IPL makes on players. Yuzvendra Chahal would have felt that pressure after Punjab Kings (PBKS) made him the most expensive spinner bought at an auction, splurging ₹18 crore for the 34-year-old, the league’s most successful bowler. Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal prepares to bowl against KKR. (AFP)

However, his performances this season, taking two wickets in five games at an economy rate of 11.13, and not bowling his full quota in three of those games, raised questions on his credentials. And leaking 56 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the previous game had dented his reputation.

However, Chahal overcame those disappointments on Tuesday night, capturing four wickets to help defend a total of 111 against Kolkata Knight Riders, who were dismissed for 95 in reply at Mullanpur.

Chahal mixed up his pace well, removing the set Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi as well as Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh.

Head coach Ricky Ponting said after the 16-run win: “I want to praise all the bowlers who were outstanding. But the little bloke sitting down here (pointing at Chahal) was tremendous.”

Ponting said Chahal had to undergo a fitness test ahead of the game after hurting his shoulder against SRH. And that Chahal insisted that he wanted to bowl against KKR. “We’ve challenged you a bit during the week as well to go back to being you and bowling like you. What did you do tonight? You bowled like you, and you won us the game,” Ponting said.

Triggering a KKR batting collapse from 62/2, PBKS looked a robust bowling unit with pacers Arshdeep Singh (1/11) and Marco Jansen (3/17) complementing Chahal’s (4/28) haul.

Chahal said after the match: “It is a team effort. We wanted to be positive and we felt if we get 2-3 wickets in the Powerplay, then it will be good. In the last game, I conceded 56 in four overs, but I had full confidence and backed my abilities.

“I always have the mindset of how to get the batters out. I varied my pace and if they have to hit, they will have to make an effort. When you win such a game, the team’s morale will be high. It’s my first Player-of-the-Match award for Punjab. I’m confident if I keep backing my skills and believe in myself, I will get success.”

With four wins in six games, PBKS are fourth in the points table. After escaping to victory in the low-scoring thriller, Punjab will hope to push on for a playoffs spot.