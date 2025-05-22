IPL 2025: In-form RCB play SRH in Lucknow

Lucknow: Virat Kohli’s trophy cabinet is full of ICC silverware such as the ODI World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013, 2025) and T20 World Cup (2024), but an IPL trophy is still a dream. Given his own form and that of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli’s long-standing dream can finally come true. RCB, being led by Rajat Patidar this season, would be aiming for back-to-back wins in their remaining two league matches in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Having finished runner-up on three occasions and qualified for the playoffs in nine seasons, RCB, being led by Rajat Patidar this season, would be aiming for back-to-back wins in their remaining two league matches here in Lucknow over the next five days when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday and hosts Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

With 17 points in 12 matches so far, RCB are currently chasing a top-two spot, having won eight out of their 11 matches in the league phase, and the remaining two matches present the best opportunity for Kohli to ensure his team finishes on top with 21 points, which will cement their place as contenders in Qualifier One.

RCB, who are in red-hot form, have an NRR of +0.482, and they might end up in the third or fourth positions only if lose both their remaining games. In case of one loss and a win here, they would solidify their position in the top 2.

Undoubtedly, Virat has been in terrific form, hitting seven fifties in 11 innings and anchoring the top order with 505 runs at a strike rate of 143.46. If he gets going on Friday, it would be a testing time for the SRH bowlers.

Besides him, RCB’s strength also lies with skipper Patidar, Tim David, and Phil Salt, who have contributed well so far with their power hitting. In the bowling department, experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young pacer Yash Dayal have done well and the two would be looking to make use of the home advantage.

RCB will miss the services of Josh Hazlewood, who is expected to join the side for the last league match against LSG on Tuesday. For now, RCB have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert as a temporary replacement for England’s Jacob Bethell, who is expected to be available not before the last league match.

RCB’s chief coach Andy Flower isn’t missing the home advantage here. “As you know, we struggled in our home conditions initially and the pitch was a little bit different to what we were used to. It took us a little while to adjust our game plan to play there. We did adjust and won a couple of important games at home,” Flower said on Thursday.

“We’ve got a good record away. We’ve been able to flex for the away conditions really well. So, I am backing our players to do that. We’re OK playing here. Playing away from home isn’t an ideal leading to a qualifying. So, we’ll have to play here. After the second match on Tuesday, we’ll get to bed quite late then we’ve got to travel on the Wednesday and play on Thursday,” he added.

On RCB’s journey so far, Flower praised his team’s overall performance. “I think the boys have worked really well over the entire season in the build-up to the first match of the season and then they’ve played some superb cricket throughout,” he said.

“There was a little break, but now everybody, including Salt who was sick for a while, are recharged.”

“We are obviously disappointed not to be playing Friday’s game in Bangaluru, but we’ve had to roll with it. We trained in Bengaluru yesterday lunchtime, then we flew here. In another little training session tonight and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” he added.

As far as SRH are concerned, they would be banking much on explosive openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who is available for the match after missing the last one against LSG here.