IPL 2025, LSG vs DC Live Score: Rishabh Pant's form a big concern for Lucknow Super Giants against strong Delhi Capitals

LSG vs DC IPL Live Score 2025, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Riding high on confidence from the last-over thrilling win in Jaipur, the Lucknow Super Giants return home to host the Delhi Capitals. LSG has not been consistent this season, but somehow, they still managed to get 10 points in eight matches. The bowling attack has produced special performances despite the absence of an overseas star bowler. However, the poor form of Rishabh Pant remains a big area of concern for them. Apart from a half-century against CSK, Pant has failed to live up to his hefty INR 27 crore price tag. Against Delhi, Pant will have to deal with an excellent bowling unit comprising Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam and Mukesh Kumar....Read More

However, they have a solid top three with Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram firing more often than not and it has given them an edge over opponents in the Power Play phase.

Lucknow's strong bowling lineup—featuring Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Shardul Thakur, despite his tendency to be a bit expensive—has consistently stifled opponents without drawing much attention.

Avesh Khan’s impressive performance in the 18th and 20th overs during LSG’s narrow two-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals is a key example of their quiet effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' fitness concerns has put the Capitals in a spot of bother. The Capitals' opening has been a bit of roulette after Due Plesiss' injury, with Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel and the latest entrant Karun Nair coming in at the pole position.

However, the impressive form of KL Rahul has provided them stability in the middle-order. The star batter will be returning to Ekana, where he led the home side in the past three years. Rahul did face some scrutiny last season for his batting playing for LSG, but things have changed since his arrival at Delhi where he has redeemed himself as an attacking batter.

Axar has done a commendable job as captain and contributed 140 runs at a strike rate of 159, but those gains with the bat have overshadowed his decline as a bowler—managing just one wicket in seven matches while conceding at 9.36 runs per over. The added burden of leadership and batting higher in the order seems to have come at the cost of his core bowling strengths.

The DC management may need him to recalibrate soon, so they can restore balance and variety to their bowling attack.