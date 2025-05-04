IPL 2025, PBKS vs LSG Live Updates: Punjab look to down Lucknow in Dharamsala as race for playoffs heats up

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Updates, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: A change of venue for Punjab Kings as the home stretch of their season arrives. They travel north from Mullanpur and over to Dharamsala, where the HPCA Stadium will act as host for three of their remaining four games this season. PBKS have been on a real hot-streak this season: can they keep that going at elevation as they pursue a first playoff appearance in 11 years?...Read More

They are in a strong position at the moment, fourth place in the table and a couple of points ahead of the chasing pack. One of the teams in this chasing pack, however, are their opponents on this evening in Dharamsala. Lucknow Super Giants make the trek over to the hills, and after a couple of quiet games, are somewhat due an explosion. These are two teams who have been consistently explosive through this tournament, and don’t be surprised if plenty of runs are on show, especially as both teams hunt that quick-firing start to their innings irrespective of the game situation.

Punjab could move into second place with a win and onto 15 points, putting themselves in a very strong position to make that final push, and more importantly, open up daylight between themselves and the chasing pack, which includes LSG. LSG are currently in sixth on ten points, and this is very much a must-win game for them: their NRR is in a poor state, and pulling off results against other teams battling for the playoffs is where their only hope of qualification lies. A win would pull them up to level with DC and within two points of GT and MI, as well as just one point behind PBKS: this late in the season, that kind of pressure could be telling, if their powerful batting can set them off on a dangerous run.

LSG have had a week off since their humbling loss to MI, and that will be crucial for this team as they hunt to regain form and for some confidence. After Nicholas Pooran’s furious start to the season, he slightly cooled off, but access to the higher elevation in Dharamsala as well as the true pace and bounce typically found on its pitch could allow him to come alive again — particularly against a bowling unit which has a couple of superstars but also a lot of players still trying to find their feet at this level. More significant for LSG will be the form of Rishabh Pant: while their overseas top three has delivered, the Indian middle order has stuttered, largely due to Rishabh Pant failing to provide that bridge from number four. There is a feeling that whatever hope LSG have of qualification lives and dies with the form of their captain. Enough is enough, and it is time for the most expensive IPL player in history to take responsibility.

PBKS spent their tournament warmup camp in Dharamsala, and will have the edge in terms of the conditions, knowledge of the pitch, and the elevation, with all the challenges that brings. They have plenty of players in excellent touch, and the goal will just be to keep that train rolling along. They’re not too many positive results off from sealing qualification, but things turn quickly in the IPL: a win today and they go second, but a loss, and they could potentially find themselves as low as sixth before their next match. Such is the nature of the IPL. A big game for both teams, and the scenic Dharamsala stadium to host it.