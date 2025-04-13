IPL 2025, RR vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru rely on away streak to ruin Rajasthan's Jaipur homecoming
RR vs RCB IPL Live Score 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajasthan are all set to host Bengaluru in their first home game in Jaipur this season.
RR vs RCB IPL Live Score 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The Pink City of Jaipur finally gets to host a game in IPL 2025, as the Rajasthan Royals make the move back from their temporary home base in Guwahati to kick off proceedings with an afternoon game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. RR will be hosting a true royal rumble, as they welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their home as both teams hunt for bounce-back wins to try and get their campaigns back on track....Read More
RCB are seen as one of the stronger teams in this IPL season with a well-rounded core and plenty of difference-makers littered throughout their lineup, but they do enter this match on the back of a loss to Delhi on Thursday. RCB started both innings well, but Phil Salt’s unfortunate run-out derailed their fantastic powerplay. Their batting innings fell apart after that point, with DC able to enact a chokehold through the middle overs thanks to their spin unit. But batting won’t be a long-term concern, with plenty of quality contained within a unit that can boast of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, as well as plenty more capable of contributing.
The bowling also started off well with RCB’s high-profile seamers getting them three early wickets, but they weren’t able to exert the same sort of control through the middle overs. RCB have appeared to be a better team than their 3-2 record indicates, but this is a franchise that understands better than most that on-paper quality doesn’t directly translate to on-field results. They won’t want to err and fall to two consecutive losses, knowing that this will likely see them dragged down into a cramped midfield battle. The higher RCB can keep themselves, the better their chances will be at qualifying through when the business end of the league stage arrives.
RR, meanwhile, had done incredibly well to battle their way back to an even record after dropping the first two games, pulling off an impressive big win against PBKS in particular. However, they were hammered the very next game by Gujarat Titans, the batting just not coming to the party. There is good news for RR: their two most important players, captain Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer, have started to find their touch. Archer has achieved some rhythm which is seeing him clock 150+ km/h on the speed gun once again, while Samson has put together useful cameos after his finger injury, and looks due for a big score.
The one concern for RR will be creating partnerships, and that starts with their opening combination. Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal have the potential to be the best T20 opening duo in the tournament, but haven’t quite shown up outside of that one game against PBKS. If Jaiswal can find his range and play himself into some sort of form, it will make this unit a very formidable one. Another concern lies in their lack of spin options, with it being uncertain whether Wanindu Hasaranga is set to return or will be sidelined for an extended period.
There is just a little bit to figure out for each of these teams as they head into the contest. If Rajasthan can pull off the win, they will come level with RCB on a record of 3-3, on six points in six matches through the season. RCB, meanwhile, will have their eye on heading to eight points, staying up to par with the top end of the table.
State of the table as teams fight to move up
RR vs RCB IPL Live Score 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB are currently part of the pack of teams on six points, while RR are right behind them on 4. An RCB win would see them pull level with DC, GT, and LSG on eight, while an RR win would see them go level with RCB themselves, as well as KKR and PBKS, while making some gap from the bottom three teams. An important encounter as the table begins to take shape.
RCB looking for response of their own
RR vs RCB IPL Live Score 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB had a similarly disappointing loss where the batting didn't show up, despite a brutally fast start. DC's spin bowling was able to choke the Bangalore batting through the middle overs, with even a spin-hitter as feared as Rajat Patidar falling cheaply.
RCB were then unable to close out a good start with the ball, allowing KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs to reconstruct and ultimately see DC home comfortably.
RCB will want to sharpen up their play through the middle phases of both innings and find a positive response to this small setback.
RR look to bounce back from heavy loss vs GT
RR vs RCB IPL Live Score 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Last time out, Rajasthan Royals found themselves hammered by the Gujarat Titans, as a fluent Sai Sudharsan 82 anchored a big total with Rajasthan's batters never quite got close to.
The batting stuttered, as a couple of batters got starts but failed to convert it into a big score, while much of the batting lineup failed to show up at all.
RR will be looking to bury that 58-run loss, knowing they simply have to perform better with bat in hand to stand a chance in this tournament.
RCB vulnerable at home, but perfect away in IPL 2025
RR vs RCB IPL Live Score 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB's loss to Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium meant that their season record slid to 3-2. Funnily enough, both losses have come at their home stadium, while all three wins have come away.
It's a strange record, but one which has shown enough evidence to suggest RCB are a team that travels well. As they head to Jaipur for a day game, can they keep the energy up to a level that will allow them to build on that on-the-road record? Or can Rajasthan dig deep and bring an end to that streak?
Jaipur prepares to host its first game of the year
RR vs RCB IPL Live Score 2025, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajasthan Royals finally prepare to play a game on home turf in Jaipur, as the Sawai Mansingh Stadium prepares to host a royal rivalry between RR and the Royal Challengers.
RR started off their campaign with two games in their alternative home base of Guwahati, but returning to Jaipur will be something the team hopes provides a boost.
