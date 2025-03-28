IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Highlights: RCB end 17-year-wait, beat CSK at the Chepauk Stadium for the first time since 2008
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Highlights: RCB have not only recorded their first win at the Chepauk Stadium against CSK since 2008, they have made a record of it. CSK were thrashed by 50 runs, the biggest defeat they have suffered against any side ever at the Chepauk Stadium. ...Read More
RCB's spinners tightened the noose around CSK in the middle overs and they are now reaping the benefits of that. Yash Dayal got them closer to a first win at the Chepauk Stadium against CSK with two wickets in the 13th over. Earlier, senior fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled away three wickets in the powerplay. Hazlewood shook up former side by dismissing Rahul Tripathi and CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first over itself.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 196/7 in 20 overs vs Chennai Super Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Rajat Patidar scored his fifty as RCB captain but fell soon thereafter as CSK continued to keep the batters in check. Phil Salt got off to a typically quick start in the first two overs but couldn't do much in the powerplay after that. He finally fell in the fifth over to Noor Ahmad thanks to some sensationally fast hands from MS Dhoni.
Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and Chennai Super Kings are bowling first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Matheesha Pathirana is back for CSK while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to make his RCB debut. Match 8 of IPL 2025 sees two great fanbases lock horns for pride in the south of India. The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, habitual winners in this fixture, up against a Royal Challengers Bengaluru unit that has a different look in their eye as they finally try to get that trophy monkey off their backs. This contest always has its fair share of dynamite cricket and iconic moments, and with both these teams looking in good shape at the moment, good cricket is almost a promise at the M Chidambaram Stadium.
The last time RCB and CSK played each other was perhaps one of the most memorable games in the history of the IPL. With RCB trying to complete a miraculous comeback in the second half of the season, they had to beat CSK in the final match of their season, in what was a virtual pre-quarterfinal ahead of the playoffs. Not only that, they also had to catch up to the net run-rate, setting up a mouth-watering equation.
What the RCB team did that day went to show that this newest iteration of this team isn’t the same as that which has been seen in the past. It is a management and leadership group that is intent on winning and playing games on their own terms, becoming more combative and involved, rather than the sometimes-spectacular-sometimes-shocking pattern that had come to define them.
Riding that momentum and the memories of that night at home in Bengaluru, RCB will be seeking the sort of performance and result that will well and truly establish their credentials as competitors in this year’s tournament. They had a dominating win over KKR in the opening match of the tournament, as they clicked in all departments. Particularly in the batting, everyone showed an explosiveness that only comes when the batters are in form. If their top order can click the way they did in Kolkata, it sets them up beautifully, especially given the power that lies in their lower middle order.
CSK were equally dominant, python-like in their victory over Mumbai Indians. Over the years, CSK and MS Dhoni as a strategist have perfected the ability to squeeze the energy out of opposition batting, with economical bowling and regular wickets. On a surface this leadership group knows better than the back of their own hands, that spin troika of Jadeja-Ashwin-Noor will be crucial, especially to keep RCB’s explosive batting quiet. Add to this the sublime touch Ruturaj Gaikwad showed off in his fluent innings against MI, and they have the talismanic top order player that every team wants. Add to this the uber-talented Rachin Ravindra alongside him, and the ability to craft a batting team that has ability down to number nine, and it’s just a typically strong and competitive CSK team. Their identity is to make matches as uncomfortable and difficult to win for their opponents, and even this refreshed post-mega-auction team has that quality within it.
It’s a difficult match to call given how level these teams look on paper, but the home advantage CSK hold at Chepauk is something no other IPL team can boast of. They aren’t unbeatable at home, but playing a game of cricket as an opposition team in that sea of yellow is as intimidating a prospect as is present in this IPL. Their familiarity, and the ability to play two consecutive games at home, probably means they are the odds-on favourites to pull off the win on Friday evening. That being said, they do have the unenviable prospect of trying to contain a Virat Kohli who has very little left to accomplish in world cricket. Don’t forget, an IPL trophy is still one of them.
CSK vs RCB Live: Dhoni smashes 16 in the last over but RCB beat CSK by 50 runs
CSK vs RCB Live: First win against CSK at the Chepauk for RCB since the first season all the way back in 2008. It is also the biggest defeat CSK have ever suffered against any side at home. RCB have started their season off by thrashing KKR at their home and then doing the same CSK at theirs. Wowza!
This defeat could've been far worse though and CSK have Dhoni to thank for bringing that margin down to 50 runs. RCB got the ball changed after the second ball of that last over bowled by Krunal Pandya, who then proceeded to give a couple nice slot balls balls for Dhoni to smash into the stands for sixes. Then Krunal bowls the last one short. Dhoni pulls it away to the boundary for four. He finished unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls.
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT! Wicket No.3 for Hazlewood!
CSK vs RCB Live: The fourth ball of that over from Hazlewood is short on leg, angling across, Jadeja pulls it flat. Salt moves to his left at deep midwicket and takes the catch.
CSK vs RCB Live: Back to back fours! Dhoni trying to reduce the NRR hit
CSK vs RCB Live: CSK needed 76 to win from 12 balls at the start of this 19th over which is being bowled by Josh Hazlewood. That makes a win mathematically impossible for them. But they still have a very real problem here of reducing the impact this loss will have on NRR. Hazlewood starts the over with a length delivery, Dhoni goes across the stumps and pulls it leg side for four. Short outside off second ball, Dhoni pulls it over midwicket for another four.
CSK vs RCB Live: Just 3 runs in the 16th
CSK vs RCB Live: Dhoni met the first delivery he faced with an airtight defensive shot. He plays the second through fine leg for two runs. The last two balls are dots. Dhoni has swung at none of those deliveries. It looks like CSK have given up.
CSK 101/7 in 16 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: GONE! Ashwin goes and it's Dhoni time!
CSK vs RCB Live: The crowd has been dead silent so far but it comes alive now. Ashwin holes out at long on and that is wicket No.2 for Livingstone. Dhoni has been waiting in the dressing room all this time, with every single recognised batter for CSK going ahead of him, and now he comes out at last at No.9.
It has to be noted that while the customary cheers are there, it is nowhere close to being as boisterous as it normally is when Dhoni makes his entry.
Ashwin c Salt b Livingstone 11 (8)
CSK 99/6 in 15.2 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: Required rate creeping close to 20
CSK vs RCB Live: Ashwin reverse sweeps Krunal Pandya last ball of the 15th over to get a four but CSK need far more than that at the moment. He has moved to 11 off seven with that, Ravindra Jadeja at the other end on eight off as many.
CSK 98/6 in 15 overs
CSK vs RCB Live:GONE! 2 WICKETS IN THE OVER FOR DAYAL!
CSK vs RCB Live: And this time it is Shivam Dube. Dube hits the fourth ball back past Dayal down past the long on fielder for four. Then he tries to cut the fifth ball but it takes an inside edge and crashes down to his stumps.
Dube b Yash Dayal 19 (15)
CSK 80/6 in 12.5 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT! Rachin goes, CSK sinking
CSK vs RCB Live: Yash Dayal with an utterly unplayable delivery to start the 13th and Ravindra plays all around it.
IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap
CSK vs RCB Live: Just two runs in the 12th!
CSK vs RCB Live: Absolutely sensational work there by Suyash Sharma. Dube gets off strike third ball and Ravindra runs a bye off the fifth and that is all CSK get from that over. RCB, if you recall, haven't won here since the first season. That run seems to be coming to an end today.
CSK need 122 to win from 48, their required rate is 15.25 now.
CSK vs RCB Live: Shivam Dube in as impact sub
CSK vs RCB Live: Now then, this should shake this match up. Shivam Dube is a bona fide spin hitter and it is the spinners who have stopped CSK in the last few overs. He took a single off the last ball of that ninth over from Livingstone and stays on strike to face Suyash Sharma in the 10th.
CSK 53/4 in 9 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT! Sam Curran gone for another single-digit score
CSK vs RCB Live: This was coming.
CSK vs RCB Live: CSK's required rate creeps above 12.50 now
CSK vs RCB Live: Suyash Sharma and Liam Livingstone are continuing to tighten the noose around the CSK batters.
CSK vs RCB Live: CSK 30/3 in 6 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: Not the greatest of powerplays for CSK but well, they would know that they have a couple of very potent batters out there in Rachin Ravindra and Sam Curran. Jadeja, Dhoni and Ashwin still to come. CSK's current run rate is a travesty though, just five runs an over in a T20 match. Moreover, their required rate is more than twice of that at 11.92.
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT! Bhuvi strikes, CSK tottering
CSK vs RCB Live: Three wickets gone in the powerplay now
CSK vs RCB Live: Four overs gone, CSK 18/2
CSK vs RCB Live: Talk about disastrous starts. Just five runs off Hazlewood's second over, he and Bhuvneshwar have put CSK in a jail that they are just not able to break out of in this powerplay. Deepak Hooda is on four off eight, Rachin Ravindra on nine off as many. He will be facing Bhuvi, who is bowling his third over already.
CSK 18/2 in 4 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT!! Hazlewood removes Tripathi!
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT!!!! Back of a length delivery by Hazlewood, and Tripathi goes for the pull shot, but is late. It goes to Salt for an easy catch at midwicket!
Tripathi c Salt b Hazlewood 5 (3)
CSK vs RCB Live: CSK - 7/0 (1), Target - 197
CSK vs RCB Live: A seam-up delivery by Bhuvneshwar, from a good length. Ravindra is beaten on the outside edge. Jitesh grabs it. Then the CSK opener takes a single, followed by Tripathi guiding it to the offside for a single. Then Bhuvneshwar gets a dot, followed by Ravindra steering him to sweeper cover for a single. In the final ball, Tripathi edges it, but gets a four!
CSK vs RCB Live: 19 runs in the 20th over! Tim David drags RCB to 196/7 in 20 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: Wow Tim David smashes a hat-trick of sixes in that last over and that has taken RCB close to 200. Sam Curran bowls that last over, the third ball is a nice juicy full toss on the stumps, David just picks it up and sends it behind square for a six. Then a full ball outside off, David sends it off side for another six. He then smashes the fifth ball over cow corner for a six again. Curran goes too wide outside off last ball and has to bowl it again. David misses the cut after that and so the innings finishes with a dot. David unbeaten on 22 off eight.
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT! And Patidar falls
CSK vs RCB Live: Full on leg by Pathirana first ball of the 19th, Patidar tries to hit it down the ground but he can't get the connection required. The ball flies high in the air, goes down to cover where Curran makes no mistake with the catch.
Patidar c Curran b Pathirana 51 (32)
RCB 176/6 in 18.1 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: Fifty for Rajat Patidar!
CSK vs RCB Live: Short ball for the first of the 18th by Khaleel Ahmed, Patidar punches it over backward point for four. That is Patidar's first half-century as RCB captain and it has come in just 30 balls. What an innings this has been from him.
RCB 171/4 in 17.1 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT! Wicket No.3 for Noor Ahmad!
CSK vs RCB Live: Noor Ahmad has taken seven wickets in his first two matches now. Livingstone tries to slog sweep the third ball of the 16th, having done the same off the previous ball. He misses it entirely and his stumps are disturbed.
Livingstone b Noor Ahmad 10 (9)
RCB 145/4 in 15.3 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: 15 runs in the 14th! Patidar doing some spin bashing
CSK vs RCB Live: Ravindra Jadeja returns for the 14th over and Patidar absolutely blasts his first ball over square leg for six. Then he slaps the second ball to long off for a four. Jadeja goes wide third ball, out of reach for Patidar who asks for a wide call but doesn't get it. The fourth is wide as well, Patidar slashes, it takes an edge and goes past Dhoni for another four. Patidar on 35 off 22 at the end of that over, Liam Livingstone to face the 15th by Khaleel on one off two.
RCB 134/3 in 14 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT! Now Noor gets Kohli!
CSK vs RCB Live: Deepak Hooda dropped a dolly off Patidar third ball of the last over, which was Ravindra Jadeja's first of the match. Then Kohli was dropped by Tripathi first ball of this over. Finally Rachin Ravindra shows his teammates how they do it down in New Zealand. Noor tosses it up full on middle, Kohli smashes it leg side and holes out at deep midwicket.
Kohli c Ravindra b Noor Ahmad 31 (30)
RCB 117/3 in 12.2 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: 16 runs in the 11th! Kohli frees his arms at last
CSK vs RCB Live: The King is feeling it all right. He is hurried into a pull first ball of the 11th over by Pathirana and it hits him smack on the helmet. Physio does a concussion check but he seems ok. Pathirana bangs the second ball short again, this time Kohli nails the pull over fine leg for six. Then he flicks the third ball through midwicket for a four. He mishits the fourth to long on and takes a single. Quite angry with himself for not having put it away, he smashes his bat on to his pads. Then Patidar almost defends the fifth ball back towards the bowler, it was timed so perfectly that it went all the way to the boundary. Single last ball as well.
Patidar on 16 off 10, Kohli on 27 off 26.
RCB 109/2 in 11 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: 9 overs gone and time for the timeout
CSK vs RCB Live: Virat Kohli is somewhat stuck here, it is a phenomenon that was seen quite a lot before last season. The fact remains, though, that this pitch is not the kind where 200-plus totals seem par for course and so RCB might just benefit from Kohli sticking around for maybe an over more before going for the big ones. For now, he is on 14 off 20 balls, captain Rajat Patidar at the other end on three off four. Matheesha Pathirana just bowled his first over of the match.
RCB 83/2 in 9 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: OUT! Ashwin strikes and Padikkal has to go
CSK vs RCB Live: That is a very good catch there from Gaikwad. Padikkal tried to send the fifth ball of that over through covers, it flew low towards Gaikwad in that position. The CSK captain dives forward and takes the ball very close to the ground. Nitin Menon puts his finger to his ear piece for a few seconds after CSK appeal and then raises it to the sky.
Padikkal c Gaikwad b Ashwin 27 (14)
RCB 76/2 in 7.5 overs
CSK vs RCB Live: 11 runs in the 6th over, RCB 56/1 after powerplay
CSK vs RCB Live: All evenly poised at the end of the powerplay. Kohli hasn't really got going yet, he has scored 11 runs in 15 balls. Devdutt Padikkal is the new batter out there, he picked up the fifth ball from Curran over square leg for a six. The next ball was a wide and Padikkal then tapped the last ball to mid off for a single.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: OUT! LIGHTNING HANDS FROM DHONI AND SALT IS GONE!
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Wow, somebody spot those hands! Once again, it is off the bowling of Noor Ahmad, the pair had dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in CSK's last match, remember. Salt advanced to Noor last ball of the fifth over, trying to hit him over the off side. He misses and before he completes his bat swing Dhoni has whipped off the bails behind him. Salt looked completely safe in real time but super slow-mo, frame by fram replays show that Dhoni had absolutely shattered the stumps in the split second for which the batter had lifted his back foot. Unbelievable stuff.
Salt st Dhoni b Noor Ahmad 32 (16)
RCB 45/1 in 5 overs
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 16 runs off Ashwin!
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Salt lays into Ashwin in the latter's first over. The first ball is short on the hips, Salt pulls it over fine leg for the first six of the day. Then he charges down the track and sends the second ball through extra cover for four. Single next ball and Kohli gets off strike off the fifth. Salt then sends the last ball down to fine leg for a four.
He is on 24 off 10, Kohli on one off two.
RCB 25/0 in 2 overs
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 9 runs in the first over!
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Salt on strike throughout that over. He was beaten first ball on the drive. Salt manages to get the fourth ball away, albeit it went the opposite direction of where he intended for four. The next is sent over point for another four. Single next ball and Salt stays on strike.
Gaikwad throws the ball to Ashwin for the second over.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: HERE WE GO!
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Khaleel Ahmed is opening the bowling for CSK. Phil Salt on strike, Virat Kohli at the other end for RCB.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The Chepauk is bouncing
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The Chepauk is nearly packed the rafters. There were cheers for every slightly important moment during the toss. Gaikwad winning it, him saying they are bowling first, him announcing the return of Pathirana, even Patidar announcing that Bhuvi is playing - they were all met with a wall of noise from the stands.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: What the skippers said
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ruturaj Gaikwad: We are going to bowl first. I think it will play slightly better than the last game. So far there hasn't been any dew, we don't know when the dew will arrive and it is not in our control. There are areas; we were sitting behind in the field and would like to be more aggressive, batting wise we can be more clinical. We have just got one change. Pathirana comes back for Ellis.
Rajat Patidar: We had decided to bowl first. It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure. The boys did well in the last game. We have to be at our best in every game and we will try to do that today also. The bowling unit after 13 overs.. the way they came back was amazing to see, the intent shown by the batting side was good. It is one of the biggest games in the league because of the fans it makes it fun and exciting. One change - Bhuvi comes in for Rasikh.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB XI and Impact Subs
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: CSK XI and Impact Subs
Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: TOSS ALERT!
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ravi Shastri sets it up the way only he can. Gaikwad spins the coin, Patidar calls it wrong and the crowd goes just berserk. Amid all the noise, Gaikwad says that CSK are bowling first.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Bhuvneshwar and Pathirana mark their run-ups
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Bhuvneshwar didn't play for RCB in their first game and the same was the case for Pathirana with CSK. Both players look set to play today though. They were both recovering from niggles.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Pitch report
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: It's Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden doing the pitch report today. "70m and 63m square boundaries, 74m back downtown. It (pitch) does look really good. I was here last night and one of the things that I really noticed about this wicket is as the evening went on, I was here about 8 o'clock, there was quite a lot of dew, and what I was seeing in the surface was that these little patches here (around a good length) that haven't got a lot of grass on it, the ball was tending to grip a little bit. That'll be something that both captains will have to be aware of considering the frontline spinners. And off-pace deliveries (for the pacers). It's not going to be a 200+ type wicket, no way. Tonight's going to be a battle of attrition. If you get 160-170, that's a bowl of rice. If you want some curry on the side of it as well, you want 185, somewhere around that."
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scenes from the Chepauk
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The crowd absolutely erupted when Virat Kohli walked in during the warm-ups. RCB had put out that video a couple of days back of Kohli signing autographs at the Chepauk. Franchise affiliations mean little for players of his stature.
Can CSK's opening pair fire?
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: CSK had the worst average and strike rate for opening pairs last season in the IPL. Rachin Ravindra did ridiculously well in the first match but his opening partner Rahul Tripathi couldn't do much.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: How long has it been since RCB won at the Chepauk?
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: We have already answered this question but it does need to be put in perspective. And so here it is, the last time RCB won at the Chepauk: Virat Kohli was yet to make his debut for India, MS Dhoni had won just one of the three ICC trophies he clinched as India captain and Novak Djokovic had one just one Grand Slam.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: What comes next for RCB
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB finally play a game at home after this. They host the Gujarat Titans. Then they face MI at the Wankhede Stadium and then host Delhi Capitals at home.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: What's next for CSK?
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: CSK have lived a charmed life so far in terms of travelling. Both their opening games are at home. But after this, it is time for them to catch those flights. They go to Guwahati to face the Rajasthan Royals, then return home to host the Delhi Capitals before travelling once again to face the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Matheesha Pathirana "progressing well"
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Matheesha Pathirana was not in the matchday squad for CSK's opener against MI. Head coach Stephen Fleming has said that the Sri Lankan is "progressing well", which means he had an unspecified niggle. Remains to be seen if he is available today.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ashwin vs Kohli once again
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The popular tag line for this match may be Dhoni vs Kohli but Ashwin against his former longtime India teammate has been a mouthwatering contest over the years in the IPL. Ashwin has managed to dismiss Kohli just once in 147 balls. However the latter only strikes at 123.12 against his old India teammate.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: CSK's spin assault on MI
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja pretty much broke the back of the MI batting lineup. Ashwin on his second debut for CSK finished with figures of 1/31. Jadeja returned 0/21 in three overs. Noor was the standout, returning figures of 4/18 in 4 overs and thus winning player of the match.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar to the fore against the CSK spinners
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB need their captain to fire through the middle overs today. Noor Ahmed, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc on the Mumbai Indians in CSK's last match. Patidar is head and shoulders above the rest of his teammates in terms of numbers against spin.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Head-to-head records
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: RCB do have a lot of catching up to do. CSK are leading the head to head stats 21-11. CSK have also won three of the last five matches between these two sides and, as stated earlied, have not lost at the Chepauk to RCB since 2008.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar get a game today?
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Commentators were wondering out loud why Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not playing in RCB's first match against KKR, especially whe Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine were going big guns for the latter and they looked set for a score above 220. RCB did so well to recover that they ended up winning the match comfortably and it was later reported that Bhuvneshwar was nursing a niggle, which is what kept him out of the match. If he is fit and fine today, surely RCB would gladly put him in the XI.
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Question marks over Sam Curran
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: His talent can never be questioned but it has been a strange time for Sam Curran in the last few years. He was touted to be the next big thing for English cricket across formats thanks to his early performances, particularly against India. But he now seems quite far away from his country's national side and it will be same for him at CSK if he doesn't do better than what he did in the first match. Curran bowled just one over and scored 4 off 9.