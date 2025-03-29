IPL 2025, GT vs MI Live Score: Hardik Pandya returns, wins toss and opts to bowl as Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Titans
It's a match that some may call the Hardik Pandya Derby, as the Mumbai Indians captain won the toss and opted to bowl in his first match of the IPL 2025 season, against his former team, the Gujarat Titans. One he captained all the way to the trophy in 2022, to another final in 2023, before making the headline move back to MI in 2024. What fireworks does he have in store in 2025?
Whatever it is, this subplot comes only in the larger scheme of two teams looking to get on the board after a disappointing start to their respective seasons. Both managed to avoid taking a heavy loss, but will know that there is much room for improvement in how they go about their work. GT’s bowling was punished by Shreyas Iyer and the Punjab Kings, while Mumbai Indians’ star-studded batting floundered as it was choked to a small total at Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings. One of these two teams will be looking to flip the script as the IPL heads to the home of Bollywood, and the Wankhede prepares to host its first game of the year.
For MI, the chance to play at home will also provide an opportunity to get their season off to a strong start. It has been a very quiet period over the last four years for MI, failing to have a winning season in any of them and only qualifying for the playoffs in one. This is not a team accustomed to long spells without tasting success, and this means they will be hungry to show just what makes this organisation five-time champions.
They boast of plenty of depth and star quality up and down the lineup, but the addition of Hardik Pandya back into this equation will provide them a key balancing factor, and another true Indian superstar to hang their hat on. A team can never have a problem of too much, and with names such as Hardik, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma in their batting, they shouldn’t — but names on paper can only do so much, and now they need performances on the field. In key focus will be Rohit, who has faced plenty of criticism in the recent past for his poor showings in the IPL, exacerbated by a four-ball duck against CSK. Now making this team as a batter alone, subbed out as the impact player, Rohit needs to earn his stay.
GT, meanwhile, need to figure out how to plug the gaps in their team, and quick. It was their pre-tournament on-paper weaknesses that got to them against PBKS: a bowling unit capable of taking wickets, but sometimes too expensive. A batting group that is top-heavy and has a large gap to fill in the middle order. Some changes might need to be personnel — Glenn Phillips fits like a glove at number four but wasn’t played — but others have to do with performance.
Mohammed Siraj can’t go wicketless and also concede 54 runs in his spell. Kagiso Rabada needs to return to the form he showed in Delhi, Prasidh Krishna needs to make that step up as a more experienced bowler, and Rashid Khan needs to find his mojo again as a banker spin option. As a bowling unit, this team is too good to be conceding 243 in a match, and when it comes to batting, they need to figure out how to convert after their top three has given them a start which sees them at 199-2. That is not a score you should lose a game from, and players with the experience and nous of Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill will know this.
GT and MI alike have much, much better cricket up their sleeves than they managed to produce in their opening games, and neither should be pleased at the prospect of starting this season with two losses. As much as anything, fight and a desire to put it on the line will be expected.
What did the captains say?
Speaking after winning the toss, MI captain Hardik said, "We'll bowl first. The simple reason is we don't know how the pitch will play, plus the dew factor. Only last year we played on black soil, otherwise we have been playing on red soil. Last year, we had the game under wraps but couldn't finish it. The prep has been fantastic, the boys are excited and we back each other, be there for each other. Very happy stage. I come back, and the others we are keeping the options open. Always about playing good cricket, planning right and enjoying the game."
Meanwhile, GT skipper Gill said, "Batted first plenty of times here, so nothing changes for us. It is all about assessing the conditions and seeing what target we can set, and if we are chasing it is about how to get to that target. We have got the same team, might see one change with the impact sub. (On opening with Sai Sudharsan) We want to have a lefty - righty combination, and Jos has been playing at 3 for England, so nothing changes for him."
MI skipper Hardik wins the toss!
MI skipper Hardik wins toss, opts to bowl vs GT. Game on!
Toss coming up!
Stay tuned folks! Toss is coming up in a few minutes! It is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and we will soon see Gill and Pandya take centre stage as GT, MI skippers. Who do you think will win the toss and what will they opt for?
Hardik Pandya's return - Good news for MI
Bumrah was third in the Purple Cap race last season and was MI's highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets. He won't be available today, and Chawla was MI's second-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps. He wasn't retained by MI. Meanwhile, Coetzee was third with 13 dismissals and also wasn't retained. Pandya was the fourth highest wicket-taker with 11 dismissals and his return is good news for MI as they look to get their first win of the campaign.
Rashid Khan carrying the bowling responsibility for GT
Last season, Mohit was GT's top wicket-taker with 13 scalps, but he is not with the team anymore. Rashid was the second-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets, but had a disappointing season, and was way behind the Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel, who took 24 dismissals. The Afghan spinner will look to bounce back this season.
Sai Sudharsan looks to replicate last season's form
Sudharsan was GT's solitary hero in the batting department, in a season where skipper Gill also underperformed. Sudharsan was sixth in the Orange Cap race and also GT's highest run-scorer with 527 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 141.28. The opener also smacked a ton and got two half-centuries.
Purple Cap race
CSK spinner Noor leads the Purple Cap race with seven wickets, and is followed by LSG pacer Shardul Thakur (6) in second. RCB pacer Hazlewood (5) is third, followed by CSK's Khaleel (4) and RCB's Dayal (3) are fourth and fifth respectively.
When will Jasprit Bumrah return?
Speaking ahead of the match, MI head coach Jayawardene gave an update on Bumrah's return. "Everyone is available except for Bumrah. Like I said in my last interview as well, it's on a daily basis that he's going through his program. So far, everything seems okay. But there were no timelines given by NCA, so we'll wait on that."
IPL 2025 Orange Cap and Purple Cap
Orange Cap race
LSG's Pooran (145 runs) and Marsh (124) are first and second in the Orange Cap race. SRH's Head (114) and Kishan (106) are third and fourth. Meanwhile, CSK's Ravindra is fifth with 106 runs.
Points table
RCB are on top of the standings with four points in two matches, having won both games. They are followed by LSG in second position, PBKS in third, DC in fourth. SRH occupy fifth place, followed by KKR and CSK. MI are eighth, GT are ninth and RR are tenth.
Rohit Sharma looking to bounce back after duck
Rohit was dismissed for his 18th duck in IPL in MI's opener this season. Among the 30 batters to have been out at least 100 times in the tournament, it is the joint second most ducks, behind Maxwell (19). Also Rohit could find some form today, considering GT pacer Siraj has never removed him in T20s. In 10 innings, Rohit has smacked 74 runs off 55 balls vs Siraj, including seven fours and four sixes.
All eyes on Jos Buttler
Butler is GT's new acquisition, and came in at No. 3 in their opener, with GT sticking to their opening combination of Gill and Sudharsan. It was also the third time in his IPL career that Buttler batted at No. 3. He has done it 24 times in T20s, and strike rate in that position is 147.64, compared to his 147.45 strike rate as opener.
Suryakumar Yadav in poor form
Suryakumar has managed only 119 runs in his last ten T20 innings for MI, India and Mumbai. 48 runs came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final. Against CSK in the opener, he got 19 off his first 14 balls, before departing for 29 off 26 deliveries. Ahmedabad could be the perfect place, as it is a flat pitch, for Suryakumar to make a comeback and get some form into his batting.
Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada in the spotlight
Rashid, who is GT's star player, will be against a side, whose owners have him in their SA20, ILT20 and MLC squads. Even GT pacer Rabada represents MI's sister team MI Cape Town and MI New York.
Who makes way for Hardik Pandya?
Young Minz is expected to be replaced by Pandya. We could also see MI's surprise package in their opening match, Vignesh, used as an Impact Player. He is undroppable for sure! Santner and Vignesh will be key for MI, when it comes to facing Buttler and Rutherford. Boult in particularly will be crucial, when it comes to beating GT openers Gill and Sudharsan. The veteran has shown his wicket-taking abilities with early breakthroughs in the past.
Phillips to replace Rutherford in GT playing XI?
Rutherford struggled against Vijaykumar in GT's opener, and it saw them fail to win the match. Many fans have been calling for the selection of Phillips, but Rutherford could be given another chance. We could see GT stick with the same overseas players in Buttler, Rashid, Rabada and Rutherford. Sundar, who missed out on the playing XI in their opener, could replace Arshad, and his all-round skills will come in handy. Siraj and Rabada will lead the pace battery, and have a crucial battle against MI opener Rohit especially. Meanwhile, fans will get to see a potential exciting match-up between Suryakumar and Rashid.
Head-to-head record
In terms of head-to-head, GT lead 3-2 vs MI, and have a 3-0 record in Ahmedabad. Also sides who have batted first in this fixture have won each of the five face-offs.
MI coach backs Hardik Pandya
Speaking ahead of the match, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said, "Fans are fans and the emotions are part of it and I'm sure that everyone's gone beyond that and it's amazing to see how loyalty and everything works even in the IPL which is fascinating. I've enjoyed watching from outside. But I think, 12 months on he's achieved a lot more and I'm sure that everyone will see beyond what happened in last year and we can enjoy a good game of cricket and everyone else can enjoy a good game of cricket too."
GT"s middle-order woes
Last season, GT's middle-order were the worst and they are once again good in the top only. Against PBKS, it was their weak middle order which proved to be a thorn in their momentum.
Why were GT fans hostile to Hardik Pandya last season?
It was in this same venue in 2022 where Pandya led GT to the title in their debut season, with a Player of the Match show in the final. The next season, they were in sensational form again, but fell narrowly short of a successful title defence. Then out of the blue, Pandya returned to MI ahead of IPL 2024, and replaced Rohit Sharma as skipper. His return to Ahmedabad as MI skipper wasn't received well as fans booed him and labelled it as betrayal. It also went downhill for Pandya in IPL 2024 as MI finished bottom of the standings and his captaincy was criticised. But a lot has changed since then with Pandya redeeming himself in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.
MI squad
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith
GT squad
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar
Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's IPL 2025 showdown between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. The match will take place in Ahmedabad, where the booing first began for Hardik Pandya. Since that poor IPL 2024 season for MI as captain, a lot has happened for the all-rounder, from his match-winning role in the T20 World Cup 2024 final and helping India to win the Champions Trophy 2025 this year, he has slowly redeemed his place among cricket fans. Stay tuned folks! It is going to be a thriller tonight!