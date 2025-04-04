LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Score: Pant vs Hardik captaincy battle as Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Score: The IPL table is gradually beginning to take shape, as every match and result gives teams and fans a better idea of what to expect from these units in 2025. In a cramped bottom half of the table, most teams have gotten on the board in terms of wins, but are struggling to find any sort of consistency. The crucial element for many of these teams, including Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, will be to start stringing wins together. To find a combination that works for them and hope that it allows them to clatter off a few wins to give themselves a strong start....Read More

LSG will host MI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, having been thumped by Punjab Kings at the same venue only a few days earlier. Mumbai, meanwhile, got on the board in their first match at the Wankhede Stadium, completely dominating KKR to finally get their season going. However, the main concerns for these two teams has much to do with the form of their talismanic Indian batters, as Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma both struggle to find any sort of form in the early part of this IPL season.

Rohit has been used largely as an impact player for MI this year, used as a pure batter and an opener. This hasn't worked for the six-time IPL champion, as he has failed to see through the powerplay in any of his three innings so far. He has only faced 21 deliveries, and not been able to get any runs on the board. There will be some pressure on Rohit to start performing, with MI having enough depth in their ranks to look elsewhere if he continues to fail to provide good starts.

For Lucknow, meanwhile, Rishabh Pant remains the one batter who hadn't fired quite yet. After a six-ball duck against former team Delhi in the opener, it hasn't gotten much better for the new LSG captain. With the form of players around him, including Nicholas Pooran, Pant could transform this team into a true powerhouse. But his struggles in T20s off late have been exacerbated by him failing to get aggressive shots away, and losing his wicket cheaply. Pant is a powerful option for any team if he can find his rhythm, but he might be due a move down the order, or some sort of shuffle that can ignite his unquestionable talent.

In terms of the key match-ups in this match, how MI’s stacked batting order can take advantage of an LSG bowling unit struggling for form will be interesting. Both these teams are missing key players in the pace department, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Yadav still recovering from injury. But MI’s options are much more experienced and have better quality in depth with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar being assisted by breakout players such as Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar.

LSG will need their bowlers — Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi in particular — to find the form that they are capable of. So far they have been expensive and ineffective with ball in hand, and that must change if LSG want to make a serious run at the playoffs throughout the remainder of this tournament.