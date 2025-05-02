IPL 2025 match turns into gully cricket as confused Suryakumar Yadav searches for lost ball with press photographers

RR’s playoff hopes ended on Friday, losing to MI by a massive margin of 100 runs in their IPL 2025 fixture, in Jaipur. The result saw RR become the second team to get officially knocked out, joining CSK. Fans were treated to some epic entertainment during the game but were also disappointed as crowd-favourite 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi lost his wicket for a two-ball duck. Suryakumar Yadav was involved in a funny incident on Thursday.(Twitter)

The match had a hilarious moment during the second innings, and it left everyone in splits. In the ninth over, Dhruv Jurel went inside out against Karn Sharma, sending him over extra-cover for a flat six. What followed next was a massive delay as the ball got lost near the photographers, and three MI players searched for the ball, including Suryakumar Yadav.

But surprisingly, they couldn’t find the ball and Suryakumar was so engrossed in finding it that he didn’t realize the bowler had picked the second ball. Then bizarelly, the ball was found again.

Here is the video:

Chasing 218 runs, RR collapsed for 117 in 16.1 overs, as Karn Sharma and Trent Boult took three-wicket hauls respectively. Initially in the first innings, half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53) saw MI post 217/2 in 20 overs.

Speaking after the match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya said, “Especially the way they batted. Absolutely clinical with the ball. We could have got maybe 15 runs more. We kind of missed out. (talk with SKY) What we were trying to speak to each other was to play percentage shots and cricket shots. Value of shots are there if you hit the gaps, Ro and Ryan batted the same way, Ryan kept the intent and he targeted those boundaries and it was fantastic. It is never about people getting chances, it is about what is required of that situation.”

“People are going back to what is called batsmanship, it is about hitting the gaps, running hard and the way we batted was proper batsmanship. I don't know who all to mention, the kind of bowling attack we have and the experience, I don't have to worry. Everyone is very clear and we are going back to simple cricket, it is working for us and hopefully it continues. We want to be humble, very disciplined and keep focusing”, he added.