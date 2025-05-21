IPL 2025, MI vs DC Live Updates: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians pray to rain gods to prevent washout

IPL 2025, MI vs DC Live Updates Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will gear up for the all-important clash against Delhi Capitals in the intense race for the final playoff spot. With the bottom five teams out of playoff contention and three spots already filled, Mumbai and Delhi will battle it out in the crucial clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, the biggest task for both teams is going to be the rain, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Tuesday evening for the next four days....Read More

If the match is washed out, both teams will settle for a point each, making their final group-stage games crucial. Mumbai are set to face PBKS at home on May 26, while Delhi will take on Punjab on May 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

MI currently hold a one-point edge in the race with 14 points as they are placed in the fourth place, while Delhi are right behind them with 13.

A victory will secure MI a spot in the playoffs, but a loss would mean their qualification hopes rest on the result of the DC vs PBKS clash on May 24. With that in mind, Mahela Jayawardene’s men will be keen to deliver a top performance.

Delhi Capitals will be under immense pressure after losing their last match by 10 wickets to Gujarat Titans at home. The bowling unit looked off-colour, with Mitchell Starc not returning for the resumption of the tournament. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have also failed to create the impact required from them this season. The batting line-up also relies on KL Rahul, who scored a fine century against the Titans but didn't get much support from the other end as Delhi were 20-25 runs short on a flat Kotla surface.

Mumbai Indians will aim to capitalize on their current lineup, which includes Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch playing key roles. With both South African players set to depart for national duty ahead of the playoffs, their absence will be a challenge the team must address later.

While Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to continue his stellar batting form, MI will also hope for a resurgence from Tilak Varma. The left-hander has struggled lately, managing only three single-digit scores in his last five innings.

MI vs DC weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday evening issued a forecast and warning for "thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gutsy winds (50-60) at isolated places" for Mumbai and some adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, steady rainfall forced an early conclusion to the training session for both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs DC Predicted Playing XIs

MI Probable XI and Impact Player: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Karn Sharma.

DC Probable XI and Impact Player: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera