Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL 2025: Nitish Rana gives his verdict on Riyan Parag's captaincy; identifies turning-point against CSK

ANI |
Mar 31, 2025 11:55 AM IST

Nitish Rana delivered a verdict on Riyan Parag's captaincy and traced down the turning point for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings during the pulsating clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Guwahati [India], : Nitish Rana delivered a verdict on Riyan Parag's captaincy and traced down the turning point for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings during the pulsating clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.

IPL 2025: Nitish Rana gives his verdict on Riyan Parag's captaincy; identifies turning-point against CSK
IPL 2025: Nitish Rana gives his verdict on Riyan Parag's captaincy; identifies turning-point against CSK

After two defeats on the trot, Parag got hands on his first win as Rajasthan skipper after the Royals edged out the Super Kings to secure a slender 6-run victory on Sunday.

Parag's leadership was on the radar after Rajasthan's bowling unit paid through the nose and their batters tilted at windmills, leading to a disjointed set of performances on the field.

However, it was a collective performance when all departments were in sync and sang in harmony, which brought an end to Rajasthan's losing streak.

When asked about the 23-year-old as a captain, Nitish doesn't believe in the notion of judging a player's ability to captain a side based on results. For Nitish, Riyal is a calm figure as a captain.

"I think captaincy is result-oriented. If you win you are considered a good captain but I don't believe so. Riyan is calm as a captain," Nitish said in the post-match press conference.

In a game where momentum swung like a pendulum, there were moments of brilliance from individuals that swayed the flow of the gripping affair.

Nitish's explosive 81 from 36 deliveries powered the Royals to a competitive 182/9. But the southpaw chose Riyan's one-handed stunner to remove Shivam Dube as the turning point ahead of his fiery blitzkrieg.

"Riyan's catch was the important turning point of the game," Nitish said when asked about the game-changing moment of the clash.

Despite putting a challenging total on the board, Nitish felt 200 was the desired score. But tearaway Jofra Archer's scorching spell left Chennai threadbare in the powerplay and paved the way for Rajasthan's first win in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

"I thought we were 15 to 20 runs short. But a 180-run total was ideal on this surface. Credit goes to Jofra Archer for his remarkable spell in the powerplay," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / IPL 2025: Nitish Rana gives his verdict on Riyan Parag's captaincy; identifies turning-point against CSK
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On