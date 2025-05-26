IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Live Updates: Battle for top 2 intensifies as Punjab Kings clash against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Live Updates, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: The race for the top two intensified with only two matches left in the league stage, as Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will clash against each other. Punjab currently hold the second position on the points table, with Mumbai Indians sitting fourth. A victory in this clash will secure a top-two finish for the winning team....Read More

After their recent defeat to Delhi Capitals, PBKS find themselves in a do-or-die clash against MI in the race for the top two spots. Shreyas Iyer and Co. have played an exciting brand of cricket this season, as they looked like a rejuvenated unit under a new captain and coaching staff. The batting unit looks well balanced, but their bowling unit lacked consistency with over-reliance on Arshdeep Singh to get the majority of the job done. Yuzvendra Chahal, who won a couple of matches on their own for Punjab, lacked consistency and need to bring their A-game in the fag end of the tournament. Punjab will be counting on their dynamic opening duo, Prabhsimran Singh (486 runs) and Priyansh Arya (362), to fire at the top and lay a solid foundation against a formidable MI bowling attack—their most consistent weapon this season.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are riding high on confidence with almost everything clicking for them at the right moment. Suryakumar Yadav has been in imperious form with the bat and scored consistently for them throughout this season. However, they will be a little concerned with Tilak Varma’s dip in form. He had a high of hitting two consecutive fifties when the team began its turnaround, but Tilak has three outings of single-digit scores, two did-not-bats and two knocks in 20s in the last seven matches.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah looked sharp, producing match-winning spells, running riot in every phase of the innings. He has taken only nine matches to take 16 wickets in this IPL. Trent Boult, the tournament’s third-highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps, alongside Deepak Chahar (11), has formed a potent new-ball partnership, effectively allowing MI to reserve Jasprit Bumrah for the death overs. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has seamlessly rotated between spinners Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks, adding further depth and versatility to MI’s bowling unit—making it appear more threatening than Punjab Kings' attack.

PBKS vs MI Predicted XIs

PBKS Probable XI and Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI Probable XI and Impact Player: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah