IPL 2025 resumption on the cards as BCCI mulls several options: '‘Will review the tournament schedule…’

With the announcement of an impending ceasefire agreement between the Indian and Pakistani governments, there is brief reason for optimism on a cricket front as well. With the IPL suspended for one week, the ceasefire provides a more straightforward avenue for a return of the tournament sooner rather than later. As much was stated by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who stated the IPL and BCCI governing bodies would meet on Sunday to discuss the way forward. Spectators leave the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala following a blackout at the venue.(HT_PRINT)

Speaking to PTI after news of an agreed-upon ceasefire, Shukla said: "With the new development of a ceasefire, the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, office bearers, and officials will meet tomorrow to discuss the situation.”

“We will review the tournament schedule and determine the best possible way to complete it. All aspects, including venues, which were originally decided during the time of conflict will be reconsidered,” continued the former IPL chairman. “A final decision will be taken shortly.”

IPL 2025 was suspended for a one-week period after escalations in tension on the India-Pakistan border, with the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals caught in the eye of the storm as blackouts were forced in Dharamsala, causing a mass evacuation from the HPCA Stadium.

‘Give some time to us…’

Shukla also elaborated on the reported plan to host the remainder of the IPL season in the South Indian cities of Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. “That was an option when the war was going on, the South Indian option. There are many options which are being discussed, but just now the ceasefire has been announced. Give some time to us, and we will discuss with other office bearers and governing officials, only then the decision will be taken.”

The BCCI had earlier confirmed a one-week suspension for the IPL due to tensions being on the rise, with player welfare and emphasis on supporting the Indian Armed Forces being placed behind the decision. As well as the IPL, the PSL was put on hold across the border, with the Pakistan League’s bid to host matches in the UAE being turned down.

Overseas players have begun departing for their homes in the wake of the IPL’s decision, and it remains to be seen how feasible a restart for the IPL remains in the month of May with a shortened window for the 17 remaining matches to conclude.