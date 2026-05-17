IPL 2026: Allen rediscovers game, revives KKR’s hopes

Kolkata: Finn Allen entered the IPL coming off a run to the T20 World Cup final with New Zealand where the sixes looked effortless, the bat swing uncomplicated and his confidence absolute. For Kolkata Knight Riders, a side that had spent the better part of two seasons searching for sustained aggression at the top, Allen seemed less a signing than an answer. But it wasn’t so, at least at the beginning. Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen in action against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. (AFP)

The starts were brief, the swings expansive but uncertain. There were flashes—enough to remind everyone why KKR had pursued him so aggressively—but not enough substance to survive the unforgiving nature of franchise cricket. In T20, reputation is made and unmade every night. And so, when Allen was eventually dropped, with him disappeared what clarity KKR believed they had found before the season. But now, suddenly, the campaign has life again.

Allen’s last three scores—100, 18 and 93— tell a story bigger than form. To score 211 runs off just 90 balls isn’t just quick, it’s transformative and in line with what other franchises have been betting on. And in finally hitting the stride, KKR have rediscovered rhythm, structure and, perhaps most importantly, belief. The transformation has not come through reinvention so much as restraint. Allen hasn’t become a different batter, he has become a calmer version of himself.

“It depended on the wicket,” he said, after starring in KKR’s 29-run win against Gujarat Titans with a 35-ball 93 on Saturday. “It was definitely tricky at the start and we knew that was going to be the case. They also had two of the best opening bowlers in the competition. My plan was to hit the balls that were there to score off and, if not, just get off strike and avoid taking unnecessary risks.”

For weeks KKR looked like a side playing permanently on fast forward. Too frantic with the bat, too emotional in collapses, too eager to force the momentum rather than allow it to develop. Allen embodied that urgency early in the season. Every innings seemed to begin at fifth gear. The boundaries were spectacular when they came, but the dismissals had become increasingly predictable.

This version of KKR’s batting is still aggressive, still capable of taking the carnage to the stands, but far more aware of conditions and moments. There is patience before destruction, assessment before acceleration. Against seam movement and bounce in Kolkata, Allen resisted the temptation to dominate straightaway. Once Ajinkya Rahane fell, he recognised that the innings needed something different. “I knew I had to take a bit more responsibility and stay there for a long time,” he said.

That maturity has altered KKR’s entire batting shape. Allen batting deep into the innings has allowed the middle order to play with freedom rather than repair the damage. Suddenly, the line-up looks coherent rather than combustible. Ankrish Raghuvanshi is coming good, as is Cameron Green. The intent remains, but the recklessness has gone down.

Allen insists the fundamentals of his batting haven’t changed too much. “If the ball is there, I’ll try to hit it for four or six, and if it’s not, I’ll just try to rotate strike,” he said. “The idea is to keep things simple.”

Simple is not a word often associated with Allen’s batting. Yet clarity, in decision-making rather than strokeplay, appears to have unshackled him again. Allen’s method now is less about constant attack. He spoke repeatedly about “getting into good positions” at the crease, particularly against swing and seam movement.

The most revealing part of Allen’s resurgence, however, is mental rather than tactical. “At the start of the tournament, I was putting far too much pressure on myself to perform and it was all self-inflicted,” he admitted. “I love playing cricket and batting, but I probably wasn’t enjoying it as much because of the pressure I was putting on myself.”

Franchise cricket creates emotional contradictions. Players are bought for freedom but quickly trapped by expectation. Allen arrived as a headline signing and, inevitably, began trying to justify every prediction attached to him. The fear of failure often disguises itself as aggression and not surprisingly, Allen’s early innings increasingly felt that way too.

Being dropped, uncomfortable as it was, provided him distance from the noise. “Those few games off really helped me and it’s been a great learning experience,” he said. Allen now looks lighter at the crease, not passive but present, relaxed enough to recognise situations instead of merely reacting to them. “When I’m relaxed, I watch the ball better, get into better positions and become a better cricketer,” he explained.

Which is why KKR now look like a team rediscovering itself around him. The season that once threatened to drift away feels alive again. T20 campaigns can pivot quickly around one player finding form, but this is about more than runs. Allen’s resurgence has restored balance to KKR’s batting and calm to their dressing room. And in a tournament where confidence can alter everything within a week, it could very well help unlock KKR’s season.