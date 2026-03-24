IPL 2026 overseas slots decoded: Which four foreign players each should back during the tournament

Overseas slots often decide whether an IPL squad merely looks deep on paper or actually works from week one. In a league where only four overseas players can start, the real question is not which foreign names are the best, but which four create a functional XI around the Indian core - and which teams are likely to change that mix once availability issues clear up. That makes the 2026 conversation a little more layered than usual. Dewald Brevis for CSK, Trent Boult for MI and Jacobe Bethell for England. (X images)

This is why the season has to be read in two parts: the opening-phase overseas four, and the later full-strength version. Injuries, delayed arrivals and role balance all matter here. Some teams already have a settled first-choice structure. Others are clearly going to evolve once key quicks return or certain availability issues clear up.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru The practical early template is Salt/Bethell, Tim David, Romario Shepherd and Jacob Duffy. Salt and Jacob Bethell are not natural early co-starters in this structure; one gives wicketkeeping and tempo, the other left-hand balance. David and Shepherd cover finishing and seam-bowling utility, while Duffy is the obvious stand-in, with Hazlewood expected to miss the opening phase. Later, Hazlewood should replace Duffy.

Punjab Kings Punjab’s first three are the easy bit: Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and either Azmatullah Omarzai or Mitch Owen. The fourth early pick should be Xavier Bartlett because Lockie Ferguson is unavailable for the opening stretch. Once Ferguson returns, he becomes the natural specialist pace upgrade.

Chennai Super Kings Chennai’s most coherent overseas four is Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein and Matt Henry. It fits both conditions and identity: Brevis adds batting upside; Noor is the frontline spin threat; Akeal provides another control option and batting depth; and Henry is the cleaner specialist seam choice. Jamie Overton remains the main alternative if CSK want more pace-heavy flexibility.

Delhi Capitals Delhi’s fixed names are Tristan Stubbs and David Miller. In the opening phase, Mitchell Starc’s uncertainty makes Dushmantha Chameera the likeliest overseas quick, while the last slot is a straight call between Pathum Nissanka and Ben Duckett. That batting decision should stay independent of Starc. When Starc is fully available, he should replace Chameera, not the extra overseas batter.

Gujarat Titans Gujarat’s best starting mix is Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder. The first three pick themselves. The fourth slot is where GT can get clever, but Holder is the most sensible opening-phase choice because he gives seam support, lower-order batting and structural balance. Glenn Phillips is the higher-voltage option, but Holder is the stronger team-fit call to begin with.

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR’s default shape should be one of Finn Allen or Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine and Blessing Muzarabani. One of Allen/Seifert is needed to complete the top-order overseas architecture, while Green and Narine are non-negotiable. Pathirana’s delayed availability means Muzarabani is the cleaner opening-phase pace option. Once Pathirana is available, he should replace Muzarabani.

Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow’s most sensible overseas structure is Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje. Pooran, Markram and Marsh are the batting core; the fourth slot, therefore, has to be bowling, not another top-order batter. That is why Nortje is the practical early answer. If Wanindu Hasaranga becomes fully available later, he is the more likely alternative for that fourth slot.

Mumbai Indians Mumbai’s cleanest first-choice four is Ryan Rickelton, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks. It is the most balanced combination in their overseas pool: keeper-opener, new-ball spearhead, spin-control all-rounder, and batting-flex option. Quinton de Kock and Sherfane Rutherford are real alternatives, but Rickelton-Boult-Santner-Jacks is the strongest baseline XI call.

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan’s most practical overseas four now looks like Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka and Jofra Archer. Archer and Hetmyer are the automatic picks. Shanaka enters directly after replacing Sam Curran, and Ferreira gives RR another batting-support option in a squad that needs overseas flexibility rather than just one more specialist bowler.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers are simpler than they look. For the initial phase, Pat Cummins is unavailable, so the overseas four should be Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone and Eshan Malinga. Later, once Cummins is available, he should replace Malinga. Kamindu Mendis is a squad option, but the stronger first-choice batting-impact read is Livingstone unless form forces a rethink.

The broad takeaway is straightforward: RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and SRH are the teams whose overseas mix is most clearly split between the early and full-strength phases. MI and GT already look closest to settled.