IPL Auction 2019: Most expensive buys from each season
Here’s a look at the most expensive buys from each season since 2008.cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2018 18:34 IST
The Indian Premier League auction has changed many lives since the first season in 2008. The owners of the various franchises have gone to any extent to get their preferred player. Sometimes the most expensive buys have delivered for their teams and in other occasions, the big buys have flopped.
2008
Player: MS Dhoni
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Price: Rs 9.5 crore
Performance: MS Dhoni was the most wanted cricketer during the 2008 auction. He had led the Indian side to a World T20 title in 2007 and was the national ODI and T20 captain. Dhoni is the leader of the most successful IPL team. CSK have won three titles and reached six finals.
2009
Name: Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen
Team: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Price: Rs 9.8 crore (approx)
Performance: Andrew Flintoff played only three matches in the 2009 IPL. After a few poor performances, Flintoff left the tournament due to a knee injury. Pietersen didn’t have a great season with RCB as well. He scored 93 runs in 6 matches at an average of 15.50.
2010
Name: Shane Bond, Kieron Pollard
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians
Price: Rs 4.8 crore (approx)
Performance: New Zealand’s Shane Bond played only one IPL season. However, the fast bowler performed well for the KKR, picking up 9 wickets in 8 matches. Pollard on the other hand has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team since 2010. He has scored 2,476 runs and taken 56 wickets in 132 matches.
2011
Player: Gautam Gambhir
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Price: Rs 14.9 crore
Performance: The Kolkata Knight Riders’ best purchase has to be Gautam Gambhir. The opening batsman changed the fortunes of the team by leading them to two IPL titles. Gambhir has scored 3035 runs in 108 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders.
2012
Player: Ravindra Jadeja
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Price: Rs 12.8 crore
Performance: Ravindra Jadeja has been a part of the CSK core team since joining the team in 2012. MS Dhoni has a special liking for spin bowlers and Jadeja has fit the bill perfectly. In his first season with the team, he recorded best figures of 5/16 in the season.
2013
Name: Glenn Maxwell
Team: Mumbai Indians
Price: Rs 6.3 crore (approx)
Performance: The Mumbai Indians understood the potential of Glenn Maxwell in 2013, when he wasn’t a star batsman. However, after he failed in three matches, Maxwell was released from the team. The Australian scored 36 runs in 3 matches.
2014
Player: Yuvraj Singh
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Price: Rs 14 crore
Performance: Yuvraj Singh has played for five franchises in the IPL. The star Indian batsman has always been expected to be one of the biggest buys in the IPL auction. In 2014, Yuvraj couldn’t live up to RCB’s expectations, scoring just three fifties in the season.
2015
Player: Yuvraj Singh
Team: Delhi Daredevils
Price: Rs 16 crore
Performance: In 2015, the Delhi Daredevils placed their bets on Yuvraj Singh. However, this time, Yuvraj failed miserably. He scored 248 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.07.
2016
Name: Shane Watson
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Price: Rs 9.5 crore
Performance: Shane Watson got a chance to venture into other franchises when Rajasthan Royals were suspended for two seasons. The Australian performed well with the ball in 2016, but fizzled out in 2017.
2017
Name: Ben Stokes
Team: Rising Pune Supergiant
Price: Rs 14.5 crore
Performance: Ben Stokes proved his money’s worth in IPL 2017 with a batting average of 31.60 and 12 wickets in 12 matches. The Englishman’s most memorable performance was the 63-ball 103-run unbeaten innings against Gujarat Lions. Pune were on the ropes at 10/3 before Stokes took his team to victory while chasing a target of 162.
2018
Name: Ben Stokes
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Price: Rs 12.5 crore
Performance: Ben Stokes couldn’t replicate his IPL 2017 form in 2018. The all-rounder didn’t score a single half-century and took just 8 wickets in 13 matches. The Rajasthan Royals have still decided to retain Stokes. The 27-year-old will be hoping to make amends in the 2019 season.
