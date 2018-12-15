IPL Auction 2019: 5 players with shocking base prices

The Indian Premier League auction has always proven to be very competitive. Many star players go unsold and sometimes it’s because they have put a very high base price for themselves.

In this year’s auction, it’s going to be even more competitive because most franchises have settled squads.

Here’s a look at five players who have put up shocking base prices.

1. Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram, who has put a base price of Rs 2 crore, has played only three IPL matches in his career. The top order batsman featured for the Delhi Daredevils in 2011.

Ingram had a decent Afghanistan Premier League with 206 runs in 9 matches, but a base price of Rs 2 crore might be a bit too much for the South African.

2. Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore in the last season, went unsold during the auction. However, he was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore after fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile was ruled out of the season due to an injury.

This year, Anderson may face the same fate. He played only three matches last season, scoring 15 runs and taking 3 wickets.

3. Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews, who didn’t play the IPL last year, has put a base price of Rs 2 crore. The Sri Lankan doesn’t have a great record in T20s. He has a batting average of 25.63 and a bowling average of 31.73.

He played only two matches in this year’s SLC T20 league, scoring 58 runs in total.

4. Jonny Bairstow

England’s Jonny Bairstow may have read the IPL market wrong when he quoted a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. The wicketkeeper-batsman has shown good form in the recent T10 and Test matches that he has featured in, but his T20 record is below par.

The 29-year-old has recorded a batting average of 24.61 in 96 T20 matches.

5. Rilee Rossouw

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw hasn’t played an international match since October 2016. The top order batsman may have also gone a bit overboard with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Rossouw, who averages 26.16 in his T20 career, hasn’t performed well in the Mzansi Super League as well.

