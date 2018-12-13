IPL auction 2019: 5 players Rajasthan Royals may look to buy

With the IPL auction for the 2019 season just a few days away, the Rajasthan Royals will be gearing up to find the right balance in the event in Jaipur on December 18.

Since they have let go of Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Laughlin, the Royals will be surely looking for some good fast bowlers.

The return of Steve Smith will be a big boost for the team, but they might still look for a replacement for Heinrich Klaasen in the middle order.

A total of 346 cricketers have been named in the IPL 2019 auction player list.

Here’s a look at the five players Rajasthan Royals may buy in the IPL auction.

1. Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma could be a great inclusion in the Rajasthan Royals bowling line-up. The paceman bowls at a decent economy rate and has a knack of picking up wickets in the powerplay overs.

The 30-year-old has taken 109 wickets in 110 T20 matches in his career so far.

2. Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel, who went unsold in the last season, could be acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for the next edition of the IPL. The South African speedster extracts good bounce from the wicket and bowls at an excellent line and length throughout the match.

If Morkel is in good form, his quota of four overs is like gold dust for his team.

3. Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra could be a great back-up to have for openers Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane. Vohra has been a tried and tested IPL player, who is known to give great starts in the powerplay overs.

In case an opener gets injured or loses form, Vohra could step in for either of the two opening batsmen.

The 25-year-old has scored 2034 runs in 86 T20 matches.

4. Junior Dala

The Rajasthan Royals could look at South Africa’s Junior Dala as another pace bowling option. The 28-year-old has picked up 58 wickets in 63 matches.

Dala has an excellent strike rate of 18.9 and economy rate of 8.11 in T20s. He has recorded best figures of 4/11 in the shortest format.

5. Sachin Baby

If the Rajasthan Royals are looking for a finisher, but don’t want to spend too much on that particular player, then they could look at Sachin Baby.

The 29-year-old had a decent Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 278 runs in eight matches at an average of 39.71.

Baby is in good touch at the moment. The Kerala cricketer scored a century in a Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad earlier this month.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 13:42 IST