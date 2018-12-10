IPL 2019: 5 players Sunrisers Hyderabad may look to buy in auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have more or less retained their core team. They have traded Shikhar Dhawan for Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, but most of the other positions have been retained by the respective players in the last season.

David Warner’s return to the side after serving out his ban after the ball-tampering row will be a big boost for the franchise.

Here’s a look at the five players that Sunrisers Hyderabad may look to buy in the auction on December 18 in Jaipur.

1. Corey Anderson

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have released Carlos Brathwaite, therefore they will be looking for an aggressive batsman who can also chip in with a few overs.

Corey Anderson could be a great choice for this role. The New Zealand all-rounder can hit big shots at will and contribute wickets for the team.

The 27-year-old has a T20 batting average of 27.79 in and has taken 32 wickets in 124 T20 matches.

2. Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques is another all-round option for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Australian has the ability to score quick runs during the death overs and bowl medium fast for his team. The 31-year-old is also excellent in the field.

Henriques has a decent T20 batting average of 26.82 and an economy rate of 8.31.

3. Shimron Hetmyer

If the Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking for a hard-hitting batsman, who can open or bat in the middle order, Shimron Hetmyer could be an excellent bet.

Hetmyer caught the eye of the Indian cricket fans when he smashed 106 and 94 in the first two ODIs against India in October.

The 21-year-old has recorded an average of 31.12 in 18 T20 matches.

4. Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, who has played only for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL so far, will be looking for a new team to resurrect his career. If the Sunrisers Hyderabad want an aggressive batsman to finish innings, then they could look at Sarfaraz Khan.

The Mumbai batsman, who hasn’t played to his potential yet, could bloom under the guidance of the SRH team management.

5. Liton Das

If the Sunrisers Hyderabad want to look for a back-up wicketkeeper-batsman who opens, then they could go for Bangladesh’s Liton Das. The opener showed good form the final T20 against West Indies with a score of 61 in August.

Das scored 261 runs in 12 Bangladesh Premier League matches at an average of 21.75.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 18:53 IST