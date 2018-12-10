IPL 2019: 5 players Mumbai Indians may look to buy in auction

The Mumbai Indians — who finished fifth in the last Indian Premier League season — already have a well-settled side going into the auction this year. However, the franchise will certainly look to acquire a few back-ups going into edition 12.

The three-time champions may focus on hard-hitting batsmen and foreign fast bowlers in the auction on December 18 in Jaipur.

Here’s a look at the five players Mumbai Indians may buy in the IPL auction:

1. Heinrich Klaasen

If Kieron Pollard gets injured or loses form at a critical time in the tournament, then the Mumbai Indians can fall back on Heinrich Klaasen. The South African has the ability to hit the big shots at the number four position.

Klaasen, who has a T20 strike-rate of 141.16, has scored 1183 runs in 62 matches.

2. Carlos Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite can take the attack to the opposition in the final overs of an innings. The West Indian can hit the big shots at will and propel his team to a big score.

The 30-year-old can also contribute with the ball for his team. Brathwaite has picked up 121 wickets in 131 matches at an average of 26.40.

3. Shimron Hetmyer

If the Mumbai Indians are looking for a hard-hitting opening batsman, then Shimron Hetmyer is a good bet. The West Indian stole the show with scores of 106 and 94 in the first two ODIs against India in October.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 498 runs in 18 T20s, averages 31.12 in the shortest format. He has a strike rate of 144.34.

4. Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes could be a perfect back-up for Ben Cutting. The Englishman, who has picked up 121 wickets in 111 T20 matches, can contribute with wickets at crucial moments of a match.

The 29-year-old is a handy lower order batsman as well. Woakes can help a team reach a good total while batting first and bat sensibly during tense moments of a chase.

5. Sam Curran

If the Mumbai Indians are looking for a young fast-bowling all-rounder, then Sam Curran could be a great choice. The 20-year-old caught the eye of the Indian cricket fans when he single-handedly turned around Test matches with the ball and bat in the recently concluded series.

Curran can certainly add the same energy in the shortest format of the game. The Englishman has picked up 42 wickets in 47 T20 matches.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 13:33 IST