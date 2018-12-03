IPL 2019: 5 players Delhi Daredevils may look to buy in auction

The Delhi Daredevils will look to find the right combination after going through yet another poor season in the last IPL. Gautam Gambhir moved from the Kolkata Knight Riders to resurrect the team’s fortunes, but he dropped himself from the team after six matches and handed over the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer.

Gautam Gambhir was released from the franchise along with Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Naman Ojha.

Here’s a look at the five players Delhi Daredevils would look to buy in the upcoming IPL auction.

Shimron Hetmyer

The West Indian Shimron Hetmyer caught the eye of all Indians when he smashed 106 and 94 in the first two ODIs against India in October. The left-hand batsman can open the batting along with Shikhar Dhawan in the Delhi team or be the aggressor in the middle-order as well.

Alex Hales

If the Delhi Daredevils are looking for a left hand-right hand opening combination, then they can go for Alex Hales. The Englishman is a very experienced T20 player with 5,174 runs in 191 matches in his career so far.

The 29-year-old performed extremely well in the T10 league as well, scoring 216 runs in eight matches at an average of 54.00.

Axar Patel

The Delhi Daredevils have Amit Mishra in their ranks, but they lack another experienced spinner in their side. The Daredevils can look at Axar Patel, who has had a decent run in T20s so far. The 24-year-old has picked up 92 wickets in 101 T20s.

Axar generally bowls at a relatively low economy rate and turns matches on his team’s favour with crucial wickets.

D’Arcy Short

In the present combination, the Delhi Daredevils might be looking at Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan as their opening batsmen. However, if the head coach Ricky Ponting feels that a back-up opener is required then he might set his eyes on D’Arcy Short.

The Australian, who has scored 1400 runs in 45 T20 matches, has caused quite a stir in the Australian T20 circuit. The hard-hitting batsman could just be the best partner for Dhawan.

Barinder Sran

The Delhi Daredevils have the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult, but they will need an Indian pacer in the line-up. They could look at Barinder Sran to hold one end, while Boult and Rabada cause damage at the other end.

Sran has bowled at a great average of 25.85 in 37 T20s in his career so far.

