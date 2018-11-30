IPL 2019: 5 players Kolkata Knight Riders may look to buy in auction

Kolkata Knight Riders banked heavily on young Indian players in the previous season and while the team punched above its weight, there were a few gaping holes in the squad which needs to be resolved.

Captain Dinesh Karthik was very good in the way he managed to young bowlers and allowed the talented batsmen to take up responsibility and get the job done.

However, in order to take the next step, KKR need the services of few players for specific places.

We identify 5 players who could possibly bolster KKR’s chances in the upcoming season.

Liam Plunkett

The strapping England bowlers has been released by the Delhi Daredevils and can be a great acquisition for KKR. He has been an instrumental member of the England side and has the ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs and ruffle the batsmen with pace and hostility.

KKR, who did not have a good overseas fast bowler last season, could go after Plunkett and avail his services for the upcoming season. He is no slouch with the bat either and this only adds a vital cog to KKR’s scheme of things.



Jaydev Unadkat

After a bumper season in 2017 with the Rising Pune Supergiant, Jaydev Unadkat was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for a bumper price of Rs 11.5 crore. However, it did not turn out to be a good purchase and the franchise have now released the fast bowler.

Unadkat, who is a consistent performer in the domestic circuit, can be plucked by KKR as they need a left-arm variation in their repertoire. Unadkat has played for KKR before, and this could be a good tactical buy.

Shimron Hetmyer

The young West Indian player could well be the biggest attraction in the upcoming auctions. He was mighty impressive in the ODI series against India and his ability to get going right from the outset should work wonders for him.

KKR have a solid top order and a destructive lower order and hence, the left-hander can be slotted in at the number 5 position where he can bat right through to the end and provide impetus to the latter part of the innings.

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes had a very good debut season with KKR where he picked up 17 wickets in 13 games in 2017. He was snapped up RCB by INR 7.4 crores in 2018. He has now been released and KKR could opt for him as a cover for Andre Russell who has had a history of picking up injuries.

Woakes, with his ability with the bat and ball, can be a good acquisition for KKR in the upcoming season.

Glenn Maxwell

Chris Lynn has been a solid performer for KKR at the top of the order, but the franchise would want a backup player to swap him with if the form starts to fade away. Glenn Maxwell can be that player at the top of the order. Also, Maxwell provides balance with his off-spin and is an electric fielder anywhere on the field.

