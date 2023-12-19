IPL Auction Strategy: GT richest, LSG has least money, expect surprise from CSK, KKR, MI; fast bowlers hottest pick

The names will be called. The paddles will rise, and so will the tension, drama and stocks. Lives will change. Careers will be made. New fans will be born. It's that time of the year. It's time to brace for another IPL auction. The league has already seen 16 auctions but every time, the anticipation around it seems to grow. This year, despite it being a mini auction, the story is expected to be the same. IPL auction 2024: The strategy of all 10 teams

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have their core settled for the next seasons of IPL but after the last round of player retention, almost every team is left with a few holes to be plugged.

A total of ₹262.95 crore is what all 10 franchises can splurge to land their definition of the perfect squad. But the money in the bank is different for each franchise and that can play a huge role in the type of players they acquire in the auction.

Here is a look at how the teams are shaping up before IPL 2024 auction

Gujarat Titans

With ₹38,15,00,000, they have the biggest purse heading to the auction. But they also have one of the thinnest squad with as many as 8 vacant slots (6 Indians, 2 overseas).

GT current squad: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

Players GT should target: They need a quality all-rounder in their ranks after captain Hardik Pandya was traded to MI. The auction pool has some interesting names like Rachin Ravindra, Azmatullah Omartzai, Pat Cummins and Travis Head. They also need an Indian keeper as backup for Wriddhiman Saha.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH have the second-biggest auction purse. They have a whopping ₹34,00,00,000 to fill in their remaining 9 slots (6 Indians, 3 overseas).

SRH current squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Players SRH should target: The Orange Army has a fantastic pace attack and strong middle order. The two departments that need more strength are the openers and wrist spinners. Travis Head should be in their list and so should a quality overseas wrist spinner like Adil Rashid.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders will enter IPL 2024 auction with ₹32,70,00,000 in their bank - the third most. But they also have 12 vacancies (8 Indians, 4 overseas).

KKR current squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Players KKR should target: Fast bowlers. That's it. After the return of captain Shreyas Iyer and the inclusion of Jason Roy, their batting looks in good hands. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma take care of the spin department but they desperately need quality pacers. All eyes will be on Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Also, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the only designated keeper in their squad. They would need backups, preferably Indian ones with the gloves.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK have ₹31,40,00,000 in the bank and 9 slots remaining (6 Indians 3 overs).

CSK current squad: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Players CSK should target: There is no Ben Stokes or Ambati Rayudu but their batting department seems pretty much settled. What they ideally need is a good overseas seamer. You understand why Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will be hot picks? Throw in South Africa's young pacer Gerald Coetzee in the mix too.

Punjab Kings

PBKS have the fifth biggest purse with ₹29,10,00,000 but they also have 10 (8 Indians, 2 overseas) slots to fill

PBKS current squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia

Players PBKS should target: They need a replacement for Shahrukh Khan. Rilee Rossouw or Rovamn Powell are not bad options. They might also look at Wanindu Hasaranga and Shardul Thakur for the all-rounder's slot.

Delhi Capitals

DC can spend ₹28,95,00,000 in IPL auction 2024. They have 9 slots to till (5 Indians, 4 overseas).

DC current Squad: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Players DC should target: They need a backup keeper as Rishabh Pant is fully fit yet. They also need an all-rounder or a finisher with the bat. M Shahrukh Khan is a good option for that role. After letting Rovman Powell go, DC can eye to rope in someone like Hary Brook.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

After acquiring Cameron Green from MI, RCB are left with ₹23,25,00,000 in their kitty. Will that be enough to fill their 9 slots (6 Indians, 3 overseas)?

RCB current squad: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Cameron Green, Mayank Dagar

Players RCB should target: They let go of Wanindu Hasaranga but it shouldn't be a surprise if they look to buy the Sri Lankan back in the in the auction. The same may be the case with Harshal Patel. RCB need to strengthen its bowling attack which looks very pale compared to their batting at the moment.

Mumbai Indians

Now we are into franchises that don't have a lot of wiggling room. MI is one of them with only ₹17,75,00,000 to play with. But they would like to believe, they have done their job before the auction by letting Cameron Green go and trading Hardik Pandya from GT. He will also captain them this season.

MI current squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd

Players MI should target: MI really looks like a solid unit. If anything, they would be happy to rope in a quality overseas fast bowler as backup for Jason Behrendorff. But that might not be Starc, Cummins or Hazlewood considering they don't have the luxury of a big purse.

Rajasthan Royals

RR have ₹14,50,00,000 in the bank. So don't expect them to be very active at the auction table today and this is not just because of the thin purse but also because they have a pretty settled squad in place.

RR current squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

Players RR should target: If anything, RR would want to rope in an overseas fast bowler as backup for Trent Boult. They can target Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry or Wayne Parnell.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG have the least amount of money ( ₹13,15,00,000) but just like RR, they don't have many holes in their squad to fill.

LSG current squad: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal

Players LSG should target: An overseas fast bowler should be in their list. An also a quality all-rounder. There are a few names from domestic cricket that LSG can target.