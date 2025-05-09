IPL cheerleader's nightmarish ordeal after Dharamsala blackout stirs internet: 'It was scary. Everyone was screaming...'

A cheerleader working in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday shared a nightmarish ordeal after the blackout in Dharamsala, which resulted in the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium being called off midway through the first innings. IPL cheerleader's nightmarish ordeal in Dharamsala went viral

After Punjab reached 122 for one in 10.1 overs, the floodlights became dim, before turning off as the players and the umpires left the field immediately. Shortly after, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal was seen signalling the crowd in Dharamsala to evacuate the stadium for security reasons.

Media reports revealed that the blackout happened after air raid alerts in the neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot. The incident put the entire IPL season at risk of being called off due to India's ongoing military conflict with Pakistan, which is in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

As the players, support staff, IPL crew members and the spectators were being evacuated from the stadium, a cheerleader shared a clip of her "scary" experience during the situation at the HPCA stadium.

"The whole stadium was evacuated in the middle of the game. It was very scary. Everyone was screaming that there were bombs coming. It still is very scary. We want to really leave Dharamsala. I hope IPL people are going to look after us. I don't know why I'm not crying; maybe I'm still in shock," she said in the viral video on her way out of the ground.

LSG vs RCB in Lucknow on?

Following the Dharamsala situation, Dhumal said that the league awaits government directives before deciding whether to continue with the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously, the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI.

Dhumal further said that, as of now, the Lucknow Super Giants' game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow will be played as scheduled on Friday. He said: "Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind."