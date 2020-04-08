‘IPL in October if ...’: Ashish Nehra optimistic about IPL 2020

cricket

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:04 IST

Former Indian paceman Ashish Nehra is hopeful that the Indian Premier League (IPL) might see the light of day this year if the world can get back on its feet after its battle with the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament, which is one of the biggest money spinners in cricket , was scheduled to start from March 29. But a lockdown announced by the Indian government to deal with the Covid-19 crisis led to the BCCI postponing the start of the tournament to April 15.

The board is waiting to take a call on the fate of the tournament after the government announces its plan post April 14, when the 21-day lockdown is supposed to end. With coronavirus cases witnessing a spike in the country, the chances are that the lockdown will continue. With the government also not issuing visa to foreign nationals and no international travel possible, the absence of overseas players could also be a big factor in determining the fate of the tournament.

BCCI though has been looking for a window to host the IPL later in the year. Several former cricketers have supported the idea as the IPL is expected to kickstart the cricketing economy as it involves global players. Nehra too believes that the tournament can be held in October if things settle down.

“Even if the IPL doesn’t happen in August, there are lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled. If things go back to normal around the world by October, we’ll have a 100% clearance,” Nehra said on the Cricket Connected show on Star Sports.

The likes of Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen and a host of other cricketers have suggested that hosting the IPL ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia could be the best way to go ahead.