IPL match today: DC vs CSK - Predicting the winner of the Delhi vs Chennai match; check fantasy team, pitch report
Winless DC take on unbeaten CSK in their upcoming IPL 2024 match, in Vizag on Sunday.
IPL 2024 table toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 13th Match of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Unbeaten CSK will look to continue their dominant run in the ongoing season of the tournament. On the other hand, DC are yet to claim a win in the tournament. Both teams will be playing their third match in this edition of IPL 2024. The match between CSK and DC will start at 7:30 PM.
With zero wins in the two matches that they have played in the tournament thus far, DC are loitering at the ninth position in the points table for IPL 2024.
Also Read | MS Dhoni’s wholesome gesture for 'special fan' after stepping out of team bus will melt your heart
In the ongoing IPL 2024, DC lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their first match of the season. In their second match, the Rishabh Pant-led team were defeated by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 12 runs.
On the other hand, CSK have been unassailable in the tournament. CSK routed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 6 wickets in their first match. In their second match, they decimated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs.
DC vs CSK head-to-head records
The two teams have faced off in 29 IPL matches in different editions of the tournament. In their encounters against each other, CSK won 19 times while DC emerged victorious on 10 occasions.
DC vs CSK fantasy team
David Warner(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje
DC vs CSK pitch report
The pitches at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam are known to favour batters. In the 13 IPL matches played at the venue, teams batting second have won seven games.
DC vs CSK weather
In the city of Visakhapatnam, the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees at the starting time of the match today. There is no chance of rain.
DC vs CSK prediction
According to Google’s win probability, CSK has a 57% chance of surpassing DC in the IPL 2024 match today.