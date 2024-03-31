 IPL match today: DC vs CSK - Predicting the winner of the Delhi vs Chennai match; check fantasy team, pitch report | Cricket - Hindustan Times
IPL match today: DC vs CSK - Predicting the winner of the Delhi vs Chennai match; check fantasy team, pitch report

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Winless DC take on unbeaten CSK in their upcoming IPL 2024 match, in Vizag on Sunday.

IPL 2024 table toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 13th Match of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Unbeaten CSK will look to continue their dominant run in the ongoing season of the tournament. On the other hand, DC are yet to claim a win in the tournament. Both teams will be playing their third match in this edition of IPL 2024. The match between CSK and DC will start at 7:30 PM.

CSK face DC in their upcoming IPL 2024 match. (CSK-X)
CSK face DC in their upcoming IPL 2024 match. (CSK-X)

With zero wins in the two matches that they have played in the tournament thus far, DC are loitering at the ninth position in the points table for IPL 2024.

In the ongoing IPL 2024, DC lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their first match of the season. In their second match, the Rishabh Pant-led team were defeated by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 12 runs.

On the other hand, CSK have been unassailable in the tournament. CSK routed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 6 wickets in their first match. In their second match, they decimated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs.

DC vs CSK head-to-head records

The two teams have faced off in 29 IPL matches in different editions of the tournament. In their encounters against each other, CSK won 19 times while DC emerged victorious on 10 occasions.

DC vs CSK fantasy team

David Warner(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

DC vs CSK pitch report

The pitches at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam are known to favour batters. In the 13 IPL matches played at the venue, teams batting second have won seven games.

DC vs CSK weather

In the city of Visakhapatnam, the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees at the starting time of the match today. There is no chance of rain.

DC vs CSK prediction

According to Google’s win probability, CSK has a 57% chance of surpassing DC in the IPL 2024 match today.

