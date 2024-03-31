MS Dhoni’s wholesome gesture for 'special fan' after stepping out of team bus will melt your heart

Idolised by millions, MS Dhoni is arguably one of the greatest players in cricket history. The India legend is in the history books due to his captaincy heroics and won hearts with heartwarming personality. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently with CSK in IPL 2024, and they are on top of the table with four points in two matches (two wins). MS Dhoni greets a fan.

The defending champions will take on winless Delhi Capitals in their third match of the season on Sunday. Ahead of the match, CSK shared a video of the arrival of their team in Vizag. In the video, Dhoni can be seen showing his heartwarming personality, as he meets a fan on a wheelchair. Dhoni greeted the fan and the pair shook hands.

Here is the video:

The return of Rishabh Pant hasn't really worked out for Delhi Capitals as they look lost this season, similar to their previous campaign when he missed the entire season due to a freak car accident. Pant's return meant that they would get back to their dominant ways, but it has been the complete opposite this year.

Now they are up against a CSK side in the middle of a transition. On the eve of IPL 2024, Dhoni handed over captaincy to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. The news shocked fans, but it has worked out for Chennai, who remain unbeaten after two matches. The arrival of Rachin Ravindra has added an extra dimension to CSK's batting line-up. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube has taken his heroics from last season into this campaign, but at a higher level.

Other than David Warner, none of DC's batters are in form. Ahead of the match, DC head coach Ricky Ponting indicated that Prithvi Shaw could be selected in the playing XI. DC could also bring in off spin-bowling all-rounder Lalit Yadav into the playing XI.

Pant got starts against both PBKS and RR, but failed to capitalise. He has a good IPL record vs CSK, smacking 324 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 156.52. He will be looking to take on CSK's spinners, which means bad news for Ravindra Jadeja and co.