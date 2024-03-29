 IPL Match Today: Rajat Patidar to face the axe? Will Sunil Narine open again? RCB vs KKR likely XIs | Cricket - Hindustan Times
IPL Match Today: Rajat Patidar to face the axe? Will Sunil Narine open again? RCB vs KKR likely XIs

HT Sports Desk
Mar 29, 2024 02:25 PM IST

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host the KKR in an exciting clash as both teams look to keep their momentum intact.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up for their IPL 2024 clash, both teams are seeking to address lingering imperfections despite securing victories in their previous encounters. RCB's win against Punjab Kings and KKR's triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad have provided initial momentum, yet concerns persist, particularly regarding batting woes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players attend a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders(AFP)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players attend a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders(AFP)

In RCB's camp, the focus remains on fortifying the top and middle-order batting lineup, with skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar yet to find their rhythm. While Virat Kohli's classy fifty against Punjab offered respite, the team's dependency on last-minute cameos from Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror reflected on the need for consistent performances.

Additionally, the bowling unit, despite commendable outings by pacers Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal, requires further refinement, potentially necessitating the inclusion of Reece Topley to address Alzarri Joseph's inconsistency.

Similarly, KKR face challenges in batting consistency, as evidenced by the underwhelming performances of key players like Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sunil Narine against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While impact contributions from lower-order batters Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell salvaged their innings, the team seeks a more robust top and middle-order display.

With Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakravarthy struggling to contain runs, KKR's bowling unit also requires refinement, although they may opt to retain their current lineup unless they consider introducing promising leg-spinner Suyash Sharma.

As both teams strive for a quick course correction to strengthen their campaigns, the upcoming match promises to be a riveting contest. Let's take a look at the likely XI of both sides as they aim to keep the momentum ticking in their IPL campaign:

RCB likely XI if batting first: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

RCB likely XI if bowling first: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Impact player options: Yash Dayal, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep

KKR likely XI if batting first: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR likely XI if bowling first: Phil Salt, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma

Impact player options: Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

