IPL match tomorrow: DC vs KKR - Predicting winner of Delhi vs Kolkata tie, check fantasy team and pitch report

IPL match tomorrow: Delhi Capitals will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 match tomorrow in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. It will be the 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, and the fourth of the ongoing tournament for Delhi. Kolkata, on the other hand, will be playing their third match of the season. IPL match tomorrow: The Delhi Capitals will take on two-time champions KKR. (PTI)

As per the points table for IPL 2024, Kolkata have been unbeaten, with two victories in two games. On the other hand, Delhi have won one match and lost two games in the ongoing season.

In their last match, Delhi surpassed Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs to get their first win in this edition of the tournament. Delhi had won thanks to a clinical batting performance from its top three batters, including David Warner and Rishabh Pant who scored half-centuries to help the team post a big total. Khaleel Ahmed then bowled an economical spell, taking two wickets to ensure DC's win.

On the other side, in their last match, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata comfortably defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets to remain unassailable thus far in the ongoing season. KKR's Sunil Narine had delivered an all-round performance in the match as he scored 47 off 22 balls and took one wicket.

DC vs KKR match fantasy team

David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Rishabh Pant(Vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Andre Russell (Captain), Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje

DC vs KKR match pitch report

The match between Delhi and Kolkata will be played in the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The pitches in the stadium are known to favour batters.

DC vs KKR match weather report

The temperature in the city of Visakhapatnam is predicted to be around 33 degrees at the starting time of the match between Delhi and Kolkata. There is no chance of rain as per the weather predictions.

DC vs KKR match result prediction

According to Google's win probability, KKR has a 54 percent chance of winning the match and thus continuing its unbeaten run in IPL 2024.