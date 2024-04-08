IPL: Mayank Yadav 'fit and fine' for LSG's next game

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav is ‘fit and fine’ and will play the next match of the Lucknow Super Giants on home turf against Delhi Capitals here on Friday. Yadav, who touched 156.7 kmph in the previous matches of LSG and won back-to-back Players of Match awards for his match-winning performances, could bowl just one over in the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and walked out of the ground after conceding 13 runs. Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.(AP)

“He (Yadav) is fit and fine and will be playing the next match against DC here in Lucknow. He chose to go out of the ground after he felt a side strain during bowling. It’s up to the player’s comfort when he decides to take a rest,” said an LSG official on condition of anonymity on Monday. “This can happen to any player, and he chose not to bowl after one over. A scan was done today as a precaution and for now, all is well with him. He has three more days to rest before the next match."

Delhi’s Mayank, who surprised everyone with his speed and accuracy in the match against Punjab Kings and then Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where LSG notched up wins, was struck for a boundary on the very first ball in the match against GT on Sunday night by Sai Sudharshan even he bowled at a speed of 140.9 kmph. Thereafter, he slowed down with his speed to 140.6 kmph and 139 kmph and was struck for one more boundary, this time by GT skipper Shubman Gill.

Soon after LSG’s 33-run over GT, which was also the team’s third in a row this season, both all-rounder Krunal Pandya and player of the match Yash Thakur had given some inputs on Mayank’s injury.

"I don't know what exactly happened to Mayank Yadav, but I had a couple of seconds with him. So, I think he is okay to continue in future matches. That is positive news for us. He was bowling well in the nets earlier and last season before missing the tournament due to an injury. Whatever conversation I have had, whatever we see, he has a good head on his shoulder. Excited to see how his career pans out," Krunal said to broadcaster.

Thakur too told that in his knowledge everything was right with Mayank. “As I have been told all is fine with Mayank and its great news for us. He is a big asset for the side, and we are happy to have him in the team,’ Thakur said in the post-match presser.