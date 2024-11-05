IPL 2025 mega auction to be held in Jeddah on November 24, 25

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is going to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The mega two-day event was earlier slated to go ahead in Riyadh, however, the venue has now been shifted at the last minute. The upcoming IPL mega auction will be clashing with the third and fourth day of the Perth Test between India and Australia. Incidentally, this would also be the first time that an IPL mega auction will be held on a Sunday and Monday. File image of an IPL auction. (HT Photo)

The IPL auction is being held overseas for the second-consecutive year. A total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) have signed up for the mega auction. The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations, an official IPL release confirmed.

As per sources privy to developments, the IPL mega auction is going to be held at the Abady Al Johar Arena while all the franchise owners and officials, will be staying at the Hotel Shangri-La. It is important to mention that Hotel Shangri-La is near to the auction venue, and proper planning has been done to make the auction a grand and mega success.

How many players have registered for IPL mega auction?

48 capped Indian players and 272 capped international players have signed up for the auction. The maximum entries for the auction are from South Africa as a total of 91 players from the region, have made themselves available for the mega auction.

76 players from Australia, 52 players from England, 39 players from New Zealand, 29 players from Sri Lanka, 29 players from Afghanistan and 33 players from West Indies, are up to go under the hammer during the auction, which will be held in Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

On October 31, all the ten franchises announced their respective player retentions. All the ten teams retained a total of 46 players, investing a cumulative ₹558.5 crore. With a total salary cap of ₹120 crore available at the mega auction for each team to form a squad of 25 players, franchises were allowed to retain up to six players (Retention/Right to Match) with a maximum of five capped internationals and two uncapped Indian players.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals have retained six players each. Five teams —- Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, have retained five players each.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained four, three, and two players, respectively.

Full list of retained players is as follows:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head