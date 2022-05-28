IPL Orange, Purple Cap tables: Chahal 1 wicket away from going past Hasaranga, Buttler close to breaking Kohli's record

Jos Buttler may have tapered off in the second half of the league stage after his extraordinary form in the first half but he seemed to burry those ghosts as he bludgeoned the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) into oblivion and led Rajasthan Royals to their first final since 2008. Buttler scored an unbeaten 106 off 60 balls, which was incredibly his fourth century of the season. He thus equalled Virat Kohli's record for most centuries in a single season and now has a realistic chance of even overtaking it in the final.

RR will now face newcomers Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

This is how the Orange and Purple cap tables look going into the final:

Orange Cap:

Buttler has been the runaway leader in the Orange Cap table for much of the season and he has only increased that gap with his century on Friday. That took tally for the season to 824 runs which he has scored in 16 innings at a strike rate of 151.47 and average of 58.86. Apart from the four centuries, Buttler has also scored four half centuries. Buttler's tally is already the third most runs scored in a single season and he is close to overtaking David Warner's tally of 848 runs which the Delhi Capitals opener scored in the 2016 season. However, Kohli's mind-boggling record of 973 runs, which he had scored in that same season, might just be out of reach for Buttler unless he scores nearly 150 runs in the final. Meanwhile, RCB captain Faf du Plessis has ended his tally at 468 runs in 16 innings and is currently fourth, with GT captain Hardik Pandya 15 runs behind him. Orange Cap table(HT)

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal remained wicketless in the second qualifier while Wanindu Hasaranga took one wicket which helped the Sri Lankan equal the Indian's tally of 26 wickets. If Chahal goes wicketless in the final, Hasaranga will win the Purple Cap on account of his better average. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna's tally for the season is on 18 after taking three wickets on Friday.

Purple Cap table(HT)

