IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

Imran Tahir and Suresh Raina helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put one foot in the playoffs as they got past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) return leg fixture.

CSK, who had defeated KKR in their first meeting also, consolidated their spot at the top of the table with 14 points from eight matches. KKR, on the other hand, slumped to their third straight defeat, remaining on eight points from eight matches. Tahir (4/27) first played a pivotal role in restricting KKR to 161/8.

Chasing a modest 162 for victory, Raina struck an unbeaten 58 off 42 balls (7x4; 1x6), his 36th IPL fifty, adding 41 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (31 off 17 balls not out; 4x5) for the sixth wicket.

In the other match on Sunday, Kagiso Rabada led a clinical bowling display with a four-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs under dramatic conditions.

Keemo Paul (3/17) ran through the Sunrisers top-order before his pace colleagues Rabada (4/22) and Chris Morris (3/22) triggered mayhem in the middle and lower order as the home side suffered a batting collapse after 15 overs while chasing 157 for a win.

With the win, the Delhi Capitals jumped to second spot with 10 points from eight matches while the Sunrisers are at the sixth spot after their third consecutive loss.

Despite the loss, David Warner continues to lead the race for the Orange Cap with KL Rahul in the second position and Chris Gayle in third. Jonny Bairstow retained his spot in fifth with another significant knock for his side.

In the race for the Purple Cap, Kagiso Rabada strengthened his lead with four wickets against SRH while Imran Tahir continue to haunt him with a brilliant spell of his own. Rabada’s Delhi Capitals teammate Chris Morris jumped up to the third position after taking three wickets to guide his team to victory on Sunday.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 11:02 IST