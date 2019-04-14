IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kings XI Punjab to register their maiden win in the ongoing Indian Premier League here at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a total of 174, Bangalore faced an early dent as R Ashwin struck Parthiv Patel (19), bringing in AB de Villiers to share the 22-yards with Virat Kohli. The duo in the middle added 85 for the second wicket to whip off the blurry lines in their winless streak so far.

Kohli welcomed his 37-ball fifty but soon after, Mohammed Shami trapped him on a short ball as Kohli pulled straight to M Ashwin for 67. Marcus Stoinis and De Villiers in the middle inched closer to the victory as Bangalore needed 20 runs from 12 balls.

In the penultimate over Shami conceded 14 runs, including a crucial six from De Villiers, which lead to six runs required from as many balls. R Ashwin handed the last over duties to Sarfaraz Khan but a determined Stoinis took Bangalore over the line and sealed the first victory for his side from seven games in the league.

Earlier, Chris Gayle’s 64-ball 99 not out powered Punjab to post 173 for the loss of four after sent in to bat. The Universe Boss would have returned for a golden duck off Umesh Yadav in the first over had Bangalore reviewed lbw. Despite getting a lifeline, Gayle ran out of overs otherwise would have scored his seventh IPL century.

