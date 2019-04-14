ICC World Cup 2019: Gautam Gambhir picks his Indian squad, makes surprise inclusions

Former cricketer and a member of the World Cup-winning team, Gautam Gambhir picked his 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, beginning on May 30.

The left-handed batsman had most of the names on the expected lines. However, he had a surprise pick for the number four position. Gambhir feels that Sanju Samson is the best batsman to bat at number four for the Men in Blue. The former opening batsman revealed his World Cup squad during the pre-match show ahead of an IPL match.

In the bowling unit, Gambhir picked Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, who last featured in the Asia Cup after Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to an injury.

The team also features cricketers Hardik Pandya, who returned to the ODI squad against New Zealand, and KL Rahul, who has shown good form in the IPL, following the lift of suspension which was imposed in the wake of their misogynistic remarks at a celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan.

Gambhir’s Indian squad for World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 11:45 IST