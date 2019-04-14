ICC World Cup 2019: Virender Sehwag picks his India squad for cricket world cup

The Indian selection committee are all set to Indian’s 15-man World Cup squad on Monday, but fans and pundits have already picked their individual squads for the marquee event. While, a majority of the Indian squad pick themselves up, there are few spots up for grabs.

Virender Sehwag, who has played in three World Cups, picked his own squad for the event. He believes that this squad has all the bases covered and can be the champions.

My Team India for the 2019 World Cup. 7 players from the 2015 team, 8 replacements ! What is your team ? pic.twitter.com/37QPZ9Z267 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2019

“My Team India for the 2019 World Cup. 7 players from the 2015 team, 8 replacements,” Sehwag describes his squad in the tweet. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are the seven players who were also part of the 2015 World Cup team.

One big omission from Sehwag’s squad is Ambati Rayudu, as the right-hander has been a long rope to nail the number four spot in the Indian batting order. He has also received the backing of captain Virat Kohli and the management for the role.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 11:46 IST