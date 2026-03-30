IPL suffers Bangladesh setback as broadcast deal terminated over payment dispute

India's JioStar, the entertainment venture backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has terminated its broadcast deals in Bangladesh for the Indian Premier League (IPL) after its local partner defaulted on payments. The development comes at a time when Bangladesh is reviewing its ban on IPL broadcasts in the country. India's JioStar terminates Bangladesh IPL cricket broadcast deal

The earlier restriction was linked to a broader diplomatic backdrop. Tensions between India and Bangladesh had escalated following the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, which triggered strong reactions. In the aftermath, administrative decisions impacted cricketing ties as well, including the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in January following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

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The situation further intensified when Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup came under cloud, with the national team eventually missing the tournament amid the fallout. The sequence of developments added to the strain in sporting exchanges between the two nations.

Although Bangladesh has since indicated that it is reviewing the broadcast ban, with officials confirming on Saturday that any decision will depend on the opinion of its sports ministry, JioStar’s move complicates the situation. Even if the ban is lifted, the absence of a local broadcast partner means IPL matches may not be available on television in Bangladesh this season.

“The agreement stands terminated with immediate effect,” JioStar said in a letter dated February 17 to Bangladesh broadcaster TSports, accessed by Reuters. TSports had sublicensed IPL media rights from JioStar for the 2023–2027 cycle. A separate letter, also dated February 17, confirmed that JioStar has similarly terminated its broadcast arrangement for the Women's Premier League in Bangladesh, citing the same payment default.

The IPL continues to enjoy massive popularity in Bangladesh, where cricket remains one of the most followed sports. However, bilateral relations have remained strained since the political transition in Dhaka in August 2024 disrupted previously close ties under former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi following a mass uprising.

That said, there are early indications of a potential thaw. Tarique Rahman, representing the newly formed government, stated in February that Bangladesh would look to engage with neighbouring countries based on “mutual respect and shared interests,” offering hope that both diplomatic and sporting ties could gradually stabilise.