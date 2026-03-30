Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who ‘saw Brian Lara finish matches’, sets IPL 2026 goal as Rajasthan Royals expectations skyrocket

As Day 3 of the IPL 2026 arrives, all eyes are on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the teenage sensation whose rise over the past year has made him one of the most exciting prospects in world cricket. Expectations are high after record-breaking IPL performances, strong domestic form, and a historic Under-19 World Cup run. Sooryavanshi’s big break came in IPL 2025 with the Rajasthan Royals, where he stunned the cricket world. Debuting at just 14 and becoming the youngest player in IPL history, Sooryavanshi made an immediate impact with 34 off 20 balls. His standout performance came against the Gujarat Titans, when he smashed 101 off just 38 balls – becoming the youngest IPL centurion and scoring the second-fastest hundred in league history (35 balls). Despite limited opportunities, he impressed with a remarkable strike rate and fearless intent, establishing himself as a genuine T20 match-winner. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during a practice session (PTI)

Sooryavanshi has delivered remarkable returns in domestic cricket, proving his versatility with a blistering 190 off 84 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and an unbeaten 108 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also underlined his consistency and explosiveness in youth ODIs in 2025, amassing 690 runs at an average of 57.50 and a strike rate exceeding 160.

What truly cemented his reputation, however, was the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup. In the final against England, he smashed a once-in-a-generation 175 off just 80 balls – the highest score in a U-19 World Cup final – leading India to the title. He finished as Player of the Tournament, with his innings featuring 15 fours and 15 sixes, and struck a record 30 sixes overall during the competition.

Sooryavanshi and RR's expectations Sooryavanshi is now expected to take on a bigger role for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. With his fearless approach, powerplay dominance, and ability to clear boundaries at will, he shapes up as a potential game-changer. Experts believe his high-risk, high-reward style could redefine T20 batting standards. If his current trajectory continues, Sooryavanshi could well emerge as a full-fledged superstar in IPL 2026.

“I saw both, Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh, finish matches single-handedly. If they were in, there was no chance for the opponent to come back into the game, and that was something I really liked about them. I made a lot of runs in domestic cricket for Bihar, in league games and probables. Sir then picked me for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, the BCCI’s U-19 tournament. I played that, followed by the Challengers Trophy. In 2023, there was a quadrangular series, with two teams from India, along with Bangladesh and England. I made my debut there. From there, I gradually progressed and made my Ranji Trophy debut. Since my domestic debut, Rajasthan Royals had started enquiring about me. They were watching me in domestic matches as well as India U-19 games, and their scouting team had their eye on me for a long time,” Sooryavanshi said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘TATA IPL: Dream On’.

“When I was picked, my only goal was to give the team a good start. I wanted to play my game in the Powerplay, and if I got a good start, I wanted to continue and play long without giving my wicket away. I knew that if I played my shots, the scenario of the game would change, because chasing 200-plus runs would not be easy for any team. This season, the goal is to win the trophy for the team. My performances and the team's performances will automatically get highlighted if we win the trophy, and that is the most important thing.”