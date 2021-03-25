Chennai Super Kings rope in Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi as net bowler for IPL 2021

Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has been roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a net bower for IPL 2021. The youngster left for India on Wednesday to join the CSK squad which is currently training in Mumbai ahead of the 14 edition of the Indian Premier League.

"Young Fast bowler @fazalhaqfarooq6 left to India where he is roped in as a net bowler by @ChennaiIPL for the upcoming season of @IPL!" Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted.

Farooqi is a left-arm seamer who has who made his T20I debut for Afghanistan a few days ago against Zimbabwe.

The 20-year-old has played 12 first-class matches, 6 List A games and 2 T20s so far. He will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with legendary India captain MS Dhoni, who will lead CSK in IPL 2021.

Ahead of the tournament opener in April 9, CSK launched their new jersey for IPL 2019. CSK’s new outfit has three stars atop the franchise's logo to denote the three titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018, besides the camouflage as a tribute to India's armed forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina had arrived in Mumbai for the 2021 IPL. The all-rounder had posted stories on his Instagram account that started with him getting inside the airport, landing in Mumbai and then starting his quarantine period in the city.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

The Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table. Raina had missed the IPL 2020 season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league.

In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history. CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

(With ANI inputs)