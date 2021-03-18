Home / Cricket / Ipl / 'He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket': Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
MI bought a total of seven players during the auctions which included Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel with MI owner Akash Ambani(MI/Twitter)

It was a surprise that MI went after veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawal during the IPL auctions. MI bought former Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders' player Chawla for 2.4 crore.

It was a surprise that MI went after veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawal during the IPL auctions. MI bought former Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders’ player Chawla for 2.4 crore.

Former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians’ talent scout Parthiv Patel explained the thinking behind Chawla’s purchase. Patel reasoned that MI needed an experienced spinner in the line-up and hence went after the 32-year-old leggie.

“He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket or on slow and low wickets. So, I think Mumbai Indians have covered all their bases. It depends on where they are playing, so it won't be a disadvantage. That's what champions can do, even after winning a tournament they try and fill spots, and that's exactly what Mumbai Indians have done,” Parthiv said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“I don't think it is a disadvantage for Mumbai Indians, because if you look at the Mumbai Indians squad last year, there was only one thing which everyone could notice; they didn't have an experienced spinner. They have Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar, but they needed someone experienced, and that's what Mumbai Indians did in this auction. They got Piyush Chawla, a very experienced campaigner in IPL,” said Patel.

Chawla has taken 156 wickets in 164 IPL matches. He is third on the list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL.

