'He's come home': Mumbai Indians welcome Ishan Kishan for IPL 2021
After getting relieved from national duty, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has joined the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The youngster from Jharkhand made his debut in the second match of the recently concluded 5-match T20I series against England and registered a scintillating 32-ball 52, with the help of four sixes and five boundaries.
He also featured in the 3rd T20I but fell early while batting at No 3. Later, he missed the last two matches of the series due to a niggle.
After the conclusion of the series, which India clinched 3-2, Ishan was welcomed by his team MI on Sunday. Since it’s a bubble-to-bubble transfer, he won’t have to undergo another quarantine and can begin his preparations for IPL 2021.
“Straight from national duty... He's come home! Welcome, @ishankishan51 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians.”
MI has played a huge role in grooming up Ishan Kishan as a cricketer. The 22-year-old made it to the Indian dressing room following an impressive performance in IPL 2020 and then in the domestic tournaments.
After featuring in just 7 games in 2019, Ishan came strong in 2020 – when the tournament held in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. He played all 14 games for MI and ended the season with 516 runs at a brilliant average of 57.33. He had a strike-rate of 145.76 in the tournament.
Mumbai Indians full squad:
List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan
List of players bought: Adam Milne ( ₹3.20 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile ( ₹5.00 crore), Piyush Chawla ( ₹2.40 crore), James Neesham ( ₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak ( ₹20 lakh), Marco Jansen ( ₹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar ( ₹20 lakh)
