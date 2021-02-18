IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will be back in Indian Premier League as he was bought by Chennai Super Kings at his base price – ₹50 Lakh at the IPL players’ auction 2021 in Chennai on Thursday. (IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates)

Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014, the year when the team made it to the finals. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.

Earlier, all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was also bought by CSK for ₹9.5 crore making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at IPL auction. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened the bidding for him at his base price of ₹20 lakh but was eventually picked by CSK for ₹9.25 cr.

Meanwhile, Pawan Negi, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptil, Australian batsman Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, and Rassie van der Dussen went unsold at the auction.

Lukman Meriwala went to Delhi Capitals for ₹20 Lakh. The Baroda pacer had scalped 15 wickets from eight matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January. Chetan Sakariya was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.2 crore. He had his base price as ₹20 lakh.

Also, Uncapped player Shahrukh Khan was bagged by Punjab Kings. Shahrukh had his base price of ₹20 lakh but he went to Punjab Kings for ₹5.25 crore. Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings all made the bids for him, but in the end, the winning bid was made by Punjab Kings.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell ( ₹14.25 crore), Chris Morris ( ₹16.25 crore), and Jhye Richardson ( ₹14 crore) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction

South African all-rounder Morris became the most expensive player at an IPL auction after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.25 crore.

Morris entered with a base price of ₹75 lakh. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) both showed interest before Rajasthan Royals made a belated entry after RCB pulled out at ₹10 crore.

