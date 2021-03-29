Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021: Coach Ricky Ponting arrives in Mumbai to join Delhi Capitals squad
ipl

IPL 2021: Coach Ricky Ponting arrives in Mumbai to join Delhi Capitals squad

Delhi Capitals posted a picture of head coach Ricky Ponting, announcing his arrival in Mumbai for the IPL 2021.
ANI | , Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting(DC / Twitter)

Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting arrived here on Monday to join the team's squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, beginning April 9.

Delhi Capitals posted a picture of Ponting, announcing his arrival in Mumbai for the IPL 2021.

"@RickyPonting is here. We repeat RICKY IS HERE. Glad to have you back, Coach," Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Earlier in the day, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai." The players will be in quarantine for one week," the franchise said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Ashwin, Axar, Woakes, Hetmyer assemble in Mumbai

Fans gear up for IPL 2021, reveal their team mantras ahead of season 14

IPL 2021: Coach Ponting on his way to join DC squad in Mumbai

IPL 2021: No soft signal this year, 3rd umpire can fix 'short run' error

Also, England pacer Chris Woakes arrived in Mumbai on Monday to link up with Delhi Capitals.

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

On Sunday, the Delhi-based franchise announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team's assistant coach. On his appointment, Ratra in a statement, said: "I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can't wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi capitals ricky ponting indian premier league ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP