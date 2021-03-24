Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021: CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina arrives in Mumbai
IPL 2021: CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina arrives in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:41 PM IST
File photo Suresh Raina(Getty Images)

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina is set to join Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins on April 9. He arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday where he will undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine before joining the squad.

Raina on posted stories on his Instagram account that started with him getting inside the airport, landing in Mumbai and then starting his quarantine period in the city. CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

The MS Dhoni-led side had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table. Raina had missed the IPL 2020 season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league.

In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history.

Earlier in the day, a few members of the Delhi Capitals' squad, including pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Lalit Yadav assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai. The players arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and they will now undergo quarantine until March 30.

IPL 13 runners-up Delhi Capitals will kickstart their preparations for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league from March 30 with the tournament set to begin on April 9.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

