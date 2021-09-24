Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ipl

IPL 2021: Happy that I stayed till the end, says Rahul Tripathia after KKR win over MI

KKR captain Eoin Morgan said that is really pleasing to finally see his franchise play a 'fearless brand' of cricket that is associated with him and head coach Brendon McCullum.
ANI | , Abu Dhabi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during(ANI)

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi's brilliant knock of 74 and Venkatesh Iyer's 53 helped KKR chase down the target of 156 runs in the win by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

"I really enjoyed the batting today and happy that I stayed till the end and got the team home. Obviously, the coach tells us to be positive. When you are positive the pressure goes to the bowlers and you just look for runs. It was important to put their spinners under pressure. I felt it was important to get boundaries. The team environment is very positive. We wanted to hit the ground running in the second phase. Definitely very happy Rahul Tripathi said after the game."

KKR captain Eoin Morgan said that is really pleasing to finally see his franchise play a 'fearless brand' of cricket that is associated with him and head coach Brendon McCullum.

With this win, KKR has risen to the fourth spot on the points table.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock's 55-run knock helped Mumbai Indians post 155/6 against KKR in the allotted twenty overs. For KKR, Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets each.

KKR will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
kolkata knight riders rahul tripathi ipl 2021 mumbai indians ipl
