IPL 2021: Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera issued NOC from SLC to take part in UAE leg

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Sri Lanka's Hasaranga and Chameera as replacements for Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams respectively for the 14th edition of IPL.
ANI | , Colombo
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga.(Getty Images)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday announced that permission has been granted to Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

"The permission for the players was granted by the SLC in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee," SLC said in a statement.

"The 'No Objection Certificate' to the duo was issued for them to join the IPL teams starting from 15th September (following the completion of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka)," it added.

SLC said the two players will join the Sri Lanka squad on October 10 to play in the two warm-up games prior to the ICC men's T20 World Cup qualifiers.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
