IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players have started assembling in Mumbai for the mandatory week-long quarantine ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The first set of people to arrive at the hotel on Saturday, March, 20, included former skipper Dinesh Karthik along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, and Vaibhav Arora.

Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant bowling coach Omkar Salvi and other members of the support staff also checked in along with the players.

West Indies players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are expected to join soon, while the rest of the player-arrival details are yet to be finalized.

"IT'S QUARANTIME and the #Knights are checking in for the season! The beginning of the camp is just around the corner...," KKR tweeted on Sunday.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) sent out by the BCCI, it is compulsory for all players, management, and support staff entering the bubble to undergo a week-long quarantine in their hotel rooms. During this period, each person will be tested multiple times.

"The testing will continue as per BCCI's guidelines throughout the tournament, similar to how it was conducted last season in the UAE," KKR said on its website.

Individuals will only be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions upon testing negative.

BCCI has allowed players involved in the ongoing India-England series to join their respective franchises through bubble-to-bubble without having to quarantine. This means KKR players like skipper Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav will be able to enter the bubble immediately.

"Players coming directly from the Bubble created for India vs. England series may be permitted to join the franchise squad without serving the mandatory quarantine period, provided they satisfy the following criteria," read the BCCI guidelines.

KKR will kick off their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11. The side finished 5th in the league stage last year, missing out on a playoff berth by a whisker due to a poorer run-rate than the fourth-placed team.