IPL 2021: 'New signing' Harbhajan checks in at KKR

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders' latest addition in the spin department, Harbhajan Singh, checked into the team hotel here on Saturday afternoon as a few other players began their training at the DY Patil Stadium.

This is the first time the 'Turbanator' will turn out in Purple and Gold, having represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in previous editions of the lucrative league.

The veteran off-spinner was bought for ₹2 crore at this year's auction.

A number of other KKR players have checked in at the hotel and are currently serving their quarantine, as per the BCCI's guideline.

The likes of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier and newcomer Vaibhav Arora have started practice under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and Omkar Salvi.

KKR begin their season against Sunriser Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai.

None of the teams will get to play at their home grounds this year which means KKR's date with Eden Gardens will have to wait.

"Coming and playing at Eden Gardens is something that we take pride in and we enjoy. To be honest, not playing at Eden Gardens despite playing India is going to be the only con, if I could say so," assistant coach Nayar said.

KKR are very excited by their pacer Prasidh Krishna's superb debut against England. In the first ODI against England, Prasidh finished with 4/54 to break the record for best figures by an Indian seamer on debut.

"I feel it was quite important for him to go on a big stage as this will give him a lot of confidence," Nayar added.